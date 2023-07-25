 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys training camp updates: Terence Steele cleared to practice, Jourdan Lewis PUP

The Cowboys will hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday, and today they clarified the health of Terence Steele among others.

By David Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard opening their training camp, and the news is already coming out fast. First we learned that Zack Martin is holding out as he didn’t show up for the opening of camp. The team is also finalizing a deal with Trevon Diggs for a long-term contract. Dallas also ran mobility drills today and provided updates on the health of some players.

Right tackle Terence Steele was cleared to practice after recovering from his ACL injury. That is huge news for the Cowboys.

On the other hand, cornerback Jourdan Lewis still isn’t ready to go as he’s dealing with a lingering foot issue.

We also learned that second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker also has a foot injury and will not be ready to start his quest for the TE1 spot just yet. It was also noted that Tony Pollard is a full-go after his injury in the Divisional Round playoff loss versus San Francisco in the past post-season.

