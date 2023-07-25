The Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard opening their training camp, and the news is already coming out fast. First we learned that Zack Martin is holding out as he didn’t show up for the opening of camp. The team is also finalizing a deal with Trevon Diggs for a long-term contract. Dallas also ran mobility drills today and provided updates on the health of some players.

Right tackle Terence Steele was cleared to practice after recovering from his ACL injury. That is huge news for the Cowboys.

Cowboys RT Terence Steele (ACL, MCL, MPFL) has been cleared for the start of training camp. He won’t start on the PUP list. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 25, 2023

On the other hand, cornerback Jourdan Lewis still isn’t ready to go as he’s dealing with a lingering foot issue.

The @dallascowboys signed CB Trevon Diggs to an extension on Tuesday. The club also made the following transactions:



Placed on Active/Physically Unable to Perform:

- CB Jourdan Lewis



Placed on Active/Non-Football Injury list:

- TE Luke Schoonmaker — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) July 25, 2023

We also learned that second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker also has a foot injury and will not be ready to start his quest for the TE1 spot just yet. It was also noted that Tony Pollard is a full-go after his injury in the Divisional Round playoff loss versus San Francisco in the past post-season.