The Dallas Cowboys are kicking off their 2023 training camp in Oxnard. As we move closer to the start of the real football, questions about Dallas’ upcoming season will take center stage.

With that in mind, today we tackle another Cowboys question. What player will be the Cowboys' biggest X-Factor this upcoming season?

In the comments section, let us know who you believe will be Dallas’ X-Factor.

Tom Ryle

This is a hard one, because it is a challenge to come up with someone on this roster who can have more impact than we expect. Maybe it’s because we overestimate the talent of the team. But I’m going to pick Damone Clark to become a real force for the defense, capitalizing on the focus given to the superstars of the defense. I think he becomes a real factor blitzing, and gets some picks in pass coverage. But his most significant contribution is going to be running down quarterbacks trying to move the ball with their legs. Not that I have anyone in mind.

Brian Martin

The Dallas Cowboys without a doubt have no shortage of players who could be considered an X-Factor in 2023. The easy answer would be to go with Micah Parsons because he’s arguably one of the best, if not the best defensive players in the entire league already. Instead of taking the easy route though, I’m going to predict one of the two players the Cowboys traded for this off-season will end up being the X-Factor. Brandin Cooks is someone who I believe is exactly what the Dallas Cowboys offense needed. He is a three-level threat in the passing game and that alone should make Dallas’ aerial attack more lethal. His addition should also make both Dak Prescott’s job easier and also CeeDee Lamb’s by giving him more favorable matchups. All in all, Cooks’ as the game changing ability to be something special with the Cowboys and why I’m picking him to be an X-Factor this season.

David Howman

Brandin Cooks is going to be the X factor for the Cowboys in 2023. The defense has been dominant since Dan Quinn got here, but the offense took a step back last year without Amari Cooper. The absence of a savvy veteran who can stretch the field and create separation was sorely evident in the playoffs. Cooks fills that hole to a tee, and if he can play at the level he’s been playing, he can elevate this offense to championship level heights

Matt Holleran