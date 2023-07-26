Having gone over the Dallas Cowboys offense and defense in parts one and two of the ‘training camp roster preview’, let’s turn the page one more time and take a look at the real question mark of this roster that is the special teams unit.

Special Teams Roster:

Bryan Anger, Punter

Trent Sieg, Long Snapper

Brandon Aubrey, Kicker

Tristan Vizcaino, Kicker

Group Summary:

When it comes to special teams, the less excitement and intrigue the better. Unfortunately, this year that is not the case. For stability purposes, punter Bryan Anger is back for his third season in Dallas as the veteran starts his 12th NFL training camp, but outside of that, there are new faces and questions to be answered.

New long snapper Trent Sieg comes over from Las Vegas where he has spent his first five seasons in the NFL as a member of the Raiders and will look to lock down a long-time role here as the Cowboys' new long snapper. Sieg is only 28 years old, and while he is on a veteran minimum one-year deal now, nobody in Cowboys Nation would be upset if Sieg turns out to be the next L.P. Ladouceur and continues to be a Cowboy until he is 39 years old as Ladouceur did.

As we turn our attention to the kicker position, this is where things get dicey and much less clear for this year's team. The Cowboys currently have two kickers on the roster at this time with very minimal experience to speak of. The kicking battle in camp will start off between Tristan Vizcaino, who currently has 12 NFL attempts under his belt, versus Brandon Aubrey, who has never taken an NFL snap and is coming from the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

Neither name inspires much confidence right now, but both have a tremendous opportunity to win a job and be the kicker for America's Team. If the Cowboys find out through a few camp practices that they do not have the man for the job, there are still options on the table to explore such as Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould, but for the time being all eyes will be on this kicking competition as things get rolling in Oxnard.