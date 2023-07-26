Football is finally back, and so are the Cowboys! While we all dry the happy tears for a moment, here’s a recap of the first day of practice at Oxnard and some interesting news that was revealed before practice began.

Jerry Jones is happy to be back talking football. He reiterates how great it is to be back at Oxnard and the hard work the media team put in to make the experience so well documented.

Jerry Jones on the NFL Films cameras following him around at training camp: “I hope every fan in the country can see this and experience it through the coverage. That’s one of the things the Cowboys are good at and have always emphasized. It makes it more fun for a lot of people.… pic.twitter.com/NGKuVo8HZe — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2023

He also left remarks to Dak Prescott’s abnormal turnover numbers last year.

Jerry Jones on his expectations for Dak Prescott, coming off a career-high 15 INT season: “What I expect is not the unexpected. What last year represented relative to turnovers was unexpected. … I expect to see what we expect from Dak, which is don’t turn the ball over, be… pic.twitter.com/raAuY6PcnY — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2023

The subject of Zack Martin came up.

Here are some details of the new Trevon Diggs’ deal.

A breakdown of Trevon Diggs’ deal



6 years, $104.3 million max



Bonus: $21.25 million



2023 - $1.054m

2024 - $11m

2025 - $9m

2026 - $14.5m

2027 - $19.5m

2028 - $20m



Active roster bonuses totaling $1m from 2024-28. He can make an additional $600k per year through escalators. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 26, 2023

And the Cowboys signed a new cornerback to finalize the 90-man roster for training camp.

In their search for depth at cornerback depth, the Cowboys reached back into the USFL pool to sign Josh Butler to their training camp roster.



Read more here → https://t.co/SZV13asNjd#DallasCowboys | @blockchain pic.twitter.com/1kOotimO9c — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 25, 2023

Mike McCarthy spoke earlier on Tony Pollard and his evaluation on the player.

The Lion enters his hunting ground…with his stick!

.@MicahhParsons11 walking softly & carrying a big stick into his 1st #CowboysCamp practice of 2023 pic.twitter.com/maG53O3oZ4 — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) July 26, 2023

Dak takes to Oxnard.

Dak Prescott makes his way out for the first training camp practice of 2023 pic.twitter.com/koaSfF7iC4 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 26, 2023

Cowboys’ first training camp practice has started pic.twitter.com/EBLFRLQKOK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2023

Pollard worked out on RB drills. His ankle looks healthy and he’s moving perfectly throughout the practice.

Dak Prescott to Tony Pollard pic.twitter.com/TJ7jJXiKUs — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2023

Tony Pollard leading the RBs through drills.



…still can’t get over how tiny Deuce Vaughn is pic.twitter.com/eAZ9GeRGtr — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 26, 2023

DeMarcus Lawrence looking trim this year.

Demarcus Lawrence signing autographs for fans as he makes his way out pic.twitter.com/93Wjm6JFnv — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 26, 2023

CeeDee Lamb is looking snappy and sharp.

Cowboys WR Ceedee Lamb working his hand eye coordination, it sure looks sharp! pic.twitter.com/cfhPpvaR7F — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) July 26, 2023

LVE and the linebackers got some work with Dan Quinn.

Leighton Vander Esch working with Dan Quinn and the rest of the LB room pic.twitter.com/KU05R9iO9W — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) July 26, 2023

Love the early physicality and effort from rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/8VWCnQANmH — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 26, 2023

Stephon Gilmore with a star on his helmet.

Stephon Gilmore in his first-ever training camp for the #Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/TCC28pZXaC — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 26, 2023

Stephon Gilmore battling with Brandin Cooks pic.twitter.com/i99Ni9UQKr — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 26, 2023

Cowboys fans get to clap eyes on Deuce Vaughn for the first time at training camp.

Deuce Vaughn in his first NFL training camp for the #DallasCowboys.



Has already drawn some oo’s and ah’s from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7Ou177DOSr — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 26, 2023

Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones & Deuce Vaughn during running back drills. pic.twitter.com/FvWErSblrZ — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) July 26, 2023

Dak throwing darts.

Dak to Jake Ferguson pic.twitter.com/4QW7ESnuNj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2023

QB1 ➡️ WR1



Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb looking to lock in for their fourth season together.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/9h0NJsUBM3 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 26, 2023

Nothing exciting, except Dak throwing to CeeDee again. That’s pretty exciting by itself anyways imo. ‍♂️ #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/FOFwuqb5NM — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 26, 2023

And all the receivers get their work in.

Cowboys receivers on first day of camp pic.twitter.com/mjfbWqBs4R — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 26, 2023

Terence Steele (at RT1) on second (?) rep of camp in return from torn ACL:



Walls off Sam Williams (LDE on that play “), Williams feigns outside and twists into spin to shed, Steele keeps his feet and hands and Williams can’t get to Dak at all.



Beautiful rep by Steele. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 26, 2023

Jayron Kearse getting active on the first day of his third #DallasCowboys training camp pic.twitter.com/hTZJgMtSwx — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 26, 2023

Cowboys ending practice with a walk-through pic.twitter.com/82RPYGnYbY — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2023

CATCH OF THE DAY

Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb for the lunging, one-handed, falling down grab pic.twitter.com/qRQ2honlD6 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 26, 2023

PICK OF THE DAY

The ball was right where it needed to be, but Simi let it fly after hitting his body.

First interception of the year goes to…

not Trevon…

Not Stephon…

but the ROOKIE 6th Rd Draft pick Eric Scott!!! pic.twitter.com/hUG70JGRR7 — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) July 26, 2023

INJURY NEWS:

Donovan Wilson carted off and more news to come.

Safety Donovan Wilson rode a cart to the locker room after getting examined by the medical staff. Limping on his right leg. Unclear what happened. pic.twitter.com/d4j6KC5En9 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 26, 2023

#Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson carted off to the locker room here at practice. After seeing him in the medical tent, staff decided to get x-rays on his right calf. Should know more on severity this afternoon. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 26, 2023

And one final update: