Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Practice #1

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By Mike Poland
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Football is finally back, and so are the Cowboys! While we all dry the happy tears for a moment, here’s a recap of the first day of practice at Oxnard and some interesting news that was revealed before practice began.

Jerry Jones is happy to be back talking football. He reiterates how great it is to be back at Oxnard and the hard work the media team put in to make the experience so well documented.

He also left remarks to Dak Prescott’s abnormal turnover numbers last year.

The subject of Zack Martin came up.

Here are some details of the new Trevon Diggs’ deal.

And the Cowboys signed a new cornerback to finalize the 90-man roster for training camp.

Mike McCarthy spoke earlier on Tony Pollard and his evaluation on the player.

The Lion enters his hunting ground…with his stick!

Dak takes to Oxnard.

Pollard worked out on RB drills. His ankle looks healthy and he’s moving perfectly throughout the practice.

DeMarcus Lawrence looking trim this year.

CeeDee Lamb is looking snappy and sharp.

LVE and the linebackers got some work with Dan Quinn.

Stephon Gilmore with a star on his helmet.

Cowboys fans get to clap eyes on Deuce Vaughn for the first time at training camp.

Dak throwing darts.

And all the receivers get their work in.

CATCH OF THE DAY

PICK OF THE DAY
The ball was right where it needed to be, but Simi let it fly after hitting his body.

INJURY NEWS:

Donovan Wilson carted off and more news to come.

And one final update:

