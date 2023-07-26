[UPDATE] Donovan Wilson has a calf strain. No timeline on a return yet.

#Cowboys S Donovan Wilson, who was carted off at practice, suffered a calf strain, source said. Those can take time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys began training camp practices in an official capacity on Wednesday afternoon and unfortunately the injury bug was quick to bite.

Closer to the end of practice the Cowboys saw Donovan Wilson suffer what was an apparent calf injury. Wilson was examined and ultimately taken to the locker room on a cart where, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, x-rays will be done in order to determine the severity of what is going on.

Safety Donovan Wilson rode a cart to the locker room after getting examined by the medical staff. Limping on his right leg. Unclear what happened. pic.twitter.com/d4j6KC5En9 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 26, 2023

#Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson carted off to the locker room here at practice. After seeing him in the medical tent, staff decided to get x-rays on his right calf. Should know more on severity this afternoon. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 26, 2023

The Cowboys are fortunate to have legitimate depth at safety but Wilson is at the very top of the group in terms of overall impact. In fact, Donovan Wilson is so important to the Cowboys that the organization brought him back this offseason when he initially hit free agency. Losing him in any sense would be a very difficult thing to overcome.

For now it is best to not overreact as x-rays will tell the whole story.