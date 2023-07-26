 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

[UPDATE] Cowboys training camp updates: Safety Donovan Wilson leaves on cart with apparent calf injury

Unfortunate news for one of the Cowboys top defenders.

By RJ Ochoa
Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

[UPDATE] Donovan Wilson has a calf strain. No timeline on a return yet.

The Dallas Cowboys began training camp practices in an official capacity on Wednesday afternoon and unfortunately the injury bug was quick to bite.

Closer to the end of practice the Cowboys saw Donovan Wilson suffer what was an apparent calf injury. Wilson was examined and ultimately taken to the locker room on a cart where, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, x-rays will be done in order to determine the severity of what is going on.

The Cowboys are fortunate to have legitimate depth at safety but Wilson is at the very top of the group in terms of overall impact. In fact, Donovan Wilson is so important to the Cowboys that the organization brought him back this offseason when he initially hit free agency. Losing him in any sense would be a very difficult thing to overcome.

For now it is best to not overreact as x-rays will tell the whole story.

