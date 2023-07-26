2023 training camp is officially underway. Day one of training camp in Oxnard, CA has come and gone with some exciting practice highlights, and some tempered optimism as the Cowboys new and old come together for the first time.

Unfortunately the Cowboys did not come out of the practice 100% clean and as we covered earlier, Donovan Wilson will needed to be monitored for a lower leg injury that had him carted out of practice and receiving X-rays.

On a more positive note, Dak Prescott looked impressive and showed off his precision passing on the first day as he dialed in and hit the throwing net with perfection.

In an early period, going through position drills, you see Dak go ‘under center’, mimic play action, roll to his right, push off one leg, and throw an absolute dime to the net to get the juices flowing for day one of camp. The expectation is Dak’s numbers will increase with Mike McCarthy calling plays and his QB friendly style being implemented for this offense.

Some more of Prescott getting into the groove at practice.

Dak to Jake Ferguson pic.twitter.com/4QW7ESnuNj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2023

QB1 ➡️ WR1



Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb looking to lock in for their fourth season together.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/9h0NJsUBM3 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 26, 2023

Nothing exciting, except Dak throwing to CeeDee again. That’s pretty exciting by itself anyways imo. ‍♂️ #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/FOFwuqb5NM — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 26, 2023

There surely will be more highlights and fun videos as the pads come on, but for the very first day it’s just awesome to see Dak and the ‘Boys back in action.