Cowboys training camp 2023: Dak Prescott looks sharp on day one

The Cowboys hit the practice field for the first time at training camp, and Dak Prescott looked sharp.

By Tony Catalina
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

2023 training camp is officially underway. Day one of training camp in Oxnard, CA has come and gone with some exciting practice highlights, and some tempered optimism as the Cowboys new and old come together for the first time.

Unfortunately the Cowboys did not come out of the practice 100% clean and as we covered earlier, Donovan Wilson will needed to be monitored for a lower leg injury that had him carted out of practice and receiving X-rays.

On a more positive note, Dak Prescott looked impressive and showed off his precision passing on the first day as he dialed in and hit the throwing net with perfection.

In an early period, going through position drills, you see Dak go ‘under center’, mimic play action, roll to his right, push off one leg, and throw an absolute dime to the net to get the juices flowing for day one of camp. The expectation is Dak’s numbers will increase with Mike McCarthy calling plays and his QB friendly style being implemented for this offense.

Some more of Prescott getting into the groove at practice.

There surely will be more highlights and fun videos as the pads come on, but for the very first day it’s just awesome to see Dak and the ‘Boys back in action.

