Cowboys safety Wilson will miss much of training camp, but should be ready for the regular season.

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson could miss 4-6 weeks with a right calf strained suffered in Wednesday’s opening practice of training camp, according to a source. The Cowboys open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants but the belief is he will be available to play. Wilson limped badly after getting out of a tent where Cowboys’ medical staff examined him and he rode a cart to the locker room. He had an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

The Cowboys look like they avoided problems with another potential injury.

The MRI for Cowboys S Israel Mukuamu won’t occur until morning, and there is actually a chance it will be deemed unnecessary based on how muscle responds, a person familiar with situation said. Good sign for DB who played critical downs at nickel last postseason. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 26, 2023

Diggs wants to live up to his contract.

“I’m just very appreciative of the opportunity,” said Diggs following the first practice of Cowboys training camp. “Just this organization trusting in my abilities, trusting what I do on the field and I’m doing everything I can to help this franchise win a Super Bowl. I’m truly grateful. It means a lot — being able to get it done before camp and now I can just focus on football.” Negotiations between Diggs’ representation and the Cowboys were ongoing this summer and he was confident the deal would get done before camp, and he was proven correct. If it wasn’t, however, it wouldn’t have impacted his plans for camp. And the question now becomes a fairly obvious one: how will Diggs carry the added pressure of being the highest-paid defensive back in franchise history? The answer lies in how he feels less pressure now, not more. “It’s a lot of weight off of your shoulders — regardless of if it was done in camp or not in camp, I was still gonna go about my work the same way.” Bottom line? Diggs doesn’t feel like he’s reached top gear — not by a long shot.

Diggs is getting plenty of help raising his game from Gilmore.

I just feel like he’s very professional,” Diggs said about Gilmore. “Just how he goes about his work, it’s like rubbed off on me. He’s waking up at 6 o’clock every day. So now I want to wake up at 6 o’clock every day and go get a workout with him.” If Diggs wants to play as long as he can, he’d do well to continue following Gilmore’s guidance, especially when it comes to diet. According to Diggs, the older cornerback doesn’t even eat gummy snacks. “Everything he does, he’s doing the right way,” Diggs said. Although he knew Gilmore before they were teammates, Diggs’ access to him is that much better now with the Cowboys. Diggs used to send Gilmore tape for feedback and critiques, but now he gets to watch the five-time Pro Bowl selection work up close and in-person.

Classy move from Zeke.

Before Wednesday’s first practice of training camp, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard received a text from a familiar number. It was his former teammate, Ezekiel Elliott, the man he is replacing as the Cowboys’ lead running back in 2023. “Just telling all the running backs he knows we’ll handle business, take care of everything and just good luck,” Pollard said. “It means a lot with his situation, not being anywhere, but him still checking on us and making sure we’re all right.” Elliott remains a free agent as training camps begin, although he has been working out the entire offseason, either with former teammates at Dak Prescott’s backyard field or his personal running backs coach, Josh Hicks. “I know it’s frustrating for him [not being in a camp], especially with the way things are going now, but I know he’s a tough guy mentally and physically,” Pollard said, “so I’m pretty sure he’ll find a way to battle through it.”

