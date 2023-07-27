The Dallas Cowboys officially opened training camp and the opening press conference gave us a lot of interesting tidbits. Contracts, holdouts and off-the-field business all were discussed in that setting. But apart from the business in the board rooms, there is the business that needs to be addressed on the practice fields in Oxnard, CA and who is making a push to make 53-man roster come Week 1 of the season. We finally got that with the first practice on Wednesday.

We have the established veterans for whom training camp is merely a formality. For example, the connection between quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb appears to be in midseason form as they hooked up multiple times at practice, including a one-handed grab by Lamb over the middle of the field.

However, the focus of this series throughout training camp will be the undrafted players hoping to scratch and claw their way into the NFL. At the conclusion of every practice at training camp, we’ll spotlight the undrafted players who made an impression that day and assess which undrafted player is making their best case to make the club.

Undrafted Star of the Day: Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Wide receiver

Jalen Moreno-Cropper has been tabbed by some as a dark horse candidate to steal a spot on the roster. After posting 83 receptions and for 1,086 yards, Moreno-Cropper went undrafted and signed with the Cowboys. Depsite being undersized, he offers a unique blend of size, speed, and ball skills. Think a poor man’s version of Brandin Cooks.

Cooper Rush ➡️ Jalen Moreno-Cropper = TOUCHDOWN



Did you guys miss football? pic.twitter.com/l4848w0aiJ — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) July 26, 2023

At Wednesday’s opening practice, Moreno-Cropper connected with Cooper Rush on an excellent throw and catch in the back corner of the end zone. Moreno-Cropper beat D’Angelo Mandell on an outbreaking pattern before extending for his arms for the ball and securing catch, getting both feet in bounds, before falling to the ground. Touchdown. A quiet day in terms of undrafted free agents. However, Moreno-Cropper made sure to get off on the right foot.