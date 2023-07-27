With one practice now in the bag, there was a lot of news just from the first day. Whether people watched the battle between Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, or acrobatic catches from CeeDee Lamb, yesterday’s practice had a little of everything.

So what were some of the takeaways from yesterday?

#CowboysCamp Notes - Practice 1 (Part II)

- Loved the physicality and pace of the practice. Looked liked this team was ready to get back to football.

- T. Steele looked to move without problem and was very involved in first practice back

- Limited reps for Pollard getting back — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 26, 2023

Trevon Diggs says he was crying on the plane to California, after getting his new contract: "It made me feel like a proud father, being able to take care of my family, take care of my son, take care of my mom." pic.twitter.com/wUYp0outF8 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 27, 2023

Let day two commence! Time to get excited for more football.

CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks coming out and getting right to work pic.twitter.com/5l33p168Jd — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 27, 2023

Dak Prescott continues to showcase his accuracy.

Rack ‘em. #QB1 #Cowboys



Dak Prescott hit the bullseye multiple times in this pocket presence drill. pic.twitter.com/L5TcV2rxv5 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 27, 2023

The receivers keep working on drills. Emphasis on eliminating dropped and tipped passes.

WRs Ceedee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup working on their hand-eye coordination pic.twitter.com/8sZl1RiwM7 — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) July 27, 2023

Michael Gallup has brought an extra layer of confidence to Oxnard now that he’s fully healthy.



Crucial season ahead for 13. pic.twitter.com/oucZ7Fz9tj — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 27, 2023

Another day at work for CeeDee Lamb pic.twitter.com/BzZrekrO97 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 27, 2023

Little work here for the receivers #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/dPBcJ3v5ex — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 27, 2023

Deuce Vaughn making catches. His usage looking as most predicted, a scat-back.

Dak to Deuce Vaughn pic.twitter.com/lb2sRcKIqV — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2023

And the running backs run drills.

Cowboys running backs in camp. Still strange not seeing Zeke Elliott pic.twitter.com/CJtICUqtLh — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 27, 2023

Dak keeps targeting Jake Ferguson. The clear choice at the moment as starting tight end to take over the vacant position left by Dalton Schultz, especially with Luke Schoonmaker out because of injury.

Dak Prescott to Jake Ferguson.



Ferg trying to separate himself as the clear TE1 here in Oxnard.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/4YKmCxs4PQ — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 27, 2023

Defensive work with the linebackers and defensive linemen.

Cowboys linebackers working on shedding blockers and tackling pic.twitter.com/XBeNnQKetQ — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 27, 2023

Dan Quinn putting in some group work with a deep group of defensive linemen. #CowboysCamp #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/8r6AUmRHRZ — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 27, 2023

And the Lion looks hungry.

Micah Parsons sack pic.twitter.com/C9tunqfyJw — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2023

And so does Mazi Smith.

Defensive line depth took a clear win over the offensive line depth on this rep. Mazi Smith finishing off what could’ve been a Cooper Rush escape. #DallasCowboys #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/6Fx49CX2yc — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 27, 2023

CATCH OF THE DAY

Cowboys rookie WR John Stephens caps a two-minute drill for second-team offense with touchdown catch in traffic. pic.twitter.com/5y02ysCQpD — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2023

There was a concerted effort today to get Jalen Tolbert the ball.

It’s been another strong day so far for Jalen Tolbert pic.twitter.com/RlDiForXyi — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 27, 2023

PICK OF THE DAY

Today’s award goes to Nahshon Wright. Could we be seeing the kids emergence of the 99th pick from 2021?

Dak to Tolbert…denied. CB Nahshon Wright w the pick pic.twitter.com/m0r5jezKMc — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 27, 2023

And a final one.

2nd day off to the side for S Trevon Diggs as he deals w a toe issue. A source characterized it as “sore” so not overly concerned with it pic.twitter.com/SQ6PqSWhRC — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 27, 2023

For more news and updates on Dallas Cowboys training camp, make sure to follow Blogging The Boys.