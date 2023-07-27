 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Practice #2

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By Mike Poland
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

With one practice now in the bag, there was a lot of news just from the first day. Whether people watched the battle between Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, or acrobatic catches from CeeDee Lamb, yesterday’s practice had a little of everything.

So what were some of the takeaways from yesterday?

Let day two commence! Time to get excited for more football.

Dak Prescott continues to showcase his accuracy.

The receivers keep working on drills. Emphasis on eliminating dropped and tipped passes.

Deuce Vaughn making catches. His usage looking as most predicted, a scat-back.

And the running backs run drills.

Dak keeps targeting Jake Ferguson. The clear choice at the moment as starting tight end to take over the vacant position left by Dalton Schultz, especially with Luke Schoonmaker out because of injury.

Defensive work with the linebackers and defensive linemen.

And the Lion looks hungry.

And so does Mazi Smith.

CATCH OF THE DAY

There was a concerted effort today to get Jalen Tolbert the ball.

PICK OF THE DAY

Today’s award goes to Nahshon Wright. Could we be seeing the kids emergence of the 99th pick from 2021?

And a final one.

