Greetings Cowboys fans. Dallas will hit the practice field again today as they hold their second practice of 2023 training camp. We’ll have open threads for every practice so that the Blogging The Boys community will have a place to congregate and discuss what is going on out at practice.

Unfortunately, we can no longer drop a Twitter List into this page as the technology that used to power that process seems to be non-functioning at the moment. So follow along with the usual sources on your preferred social media platform for updates from practice, then give us your take on them in the comments.

After practice we’ll have some follow-up analysis, plus we have our ‘3 questions for practice’ article. So what questions would like to see some answers to at today’s practice? Hit the comments and let us know.

This is an open thread for discussion of Cowboys practice.