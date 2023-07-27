The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of training camp and unfortunately that sometimes means that injuries are going to happen. Wednesday may have been the first day of practice, but it also saw the first scare in the aforementioned injury department. Safety Donovan Wilson was carted off, and over the course of a few hours and a few reports from NFL Network and ESPN, it was revealed that Dallas believes it is a 4-6 week situation with the possibility of him returning for the season opener.

Fellow safety Israel Mukuamu was also injured during Wednesday’s practice, but it initially seemed to be something to a lower degree than Wilson’s situation. Mike McCarthy took to the podium on Thursday afternoon and provided the update that we are looking at multi-week situation for both Wilson and Mukuamu.

Mike McCarthy said both Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu are multiple week injuries — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2023

This is certainly not ideal as both Wilson and Mukuamu present great advantages for the Cowboys defense. As true as that is, we are all certainly grateful that this is not a much worse sort of outcome.

The door is now well open for safeties (corners too if you consider Mukuamu a part of that group) down the roster. Basically all of training camp will provide an opportunity for someone to impress the team. It is just a matter of seeing who that is.

Also McCarthy addressed rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker who is currently on the Active/NFI list. McCarthy noted that Schoonmaker is making progress but said that he did not have a timeline for him in terms of a potential return.

Cowboys rookie TE Luke Schoonmaker is missing start of training camp because of a foot injury that predates his time with team. Mike McCarthy is “definitely hopeful” that he’ll practice in Oxnard. “He’s definitely making progress, but I do not have a timeline for you.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 27, 2023

That is certainly not great to hear.