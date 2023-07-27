Day two of the 2023 training camp is officially in the books with some exciting practice highlights. While the stars continue to progress as expected, day two felt like there was more encouraging work for the young guys on the roster that are looking to get their footing and fight for a spot on the roster.

Trevon Diggs was not dressed for practice number two despite head coach Mike McCarthy stating he was fine. Nahshon Wright stepped up in his absence with the starting defense and made his presence felt against the offensive starters by picking Dak Prescott off on a deep ball intended for wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. That fired the defense up, including Trevon Diggs who was seen running down the sideline to celebrate with Wright.

The reports of Nahshon Wright’s roster demise have been greatly exaggerated.



Big interception by the young #Cowboys CB pic.twitter.com/TZfXbXPrWP — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) July 27, 2023

Wright stayed stride for stride with Tolbert and made a great contested interception deep down field after some hand fighting at the top of the route.

Dak Prescott throws deep for Jalen Tolbert up the near sideline, but gets picked off by Nahshon Wright pic.twitter.com/sKrAMpGmg9 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 27, 2023

The competition at the cornerback spot is tight this year and plays like this will go a long way for Nahshon Wright showing the team he should be in the mix for playing time in 2023.

Trevon Diggs (he’s fine, per MM) coached up Nahshon Wright before this snap. The rest is an all-out war between Wright and Jalen Tolbert.



Wright wins this one. What a battle.



Defense went crazy afterward. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/E60RyKF7pO — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 27, 2023

As camp grows longer we will surely see battles won and lost by both sides of the ball, but for day two, it looks like Nahshon Wright and the defense had their fair share of wins.