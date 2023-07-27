 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys training camp 2023: Nahshon Wright makes impressive interception

The Cowboys hit the practice field for the second day at training camp, and Nahshon Wright made an impressive interception.

By Tony Catalina
/ new
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Day two of the 2023 training camp is officially in the books with some exciting practice highlights. While the stars continue to progress as expected, day two felt like there was more encouraging work for the young guys on the roster that are looking to get their footing and fight for a spot on the roster.

Trevon Diggs was not dressed for practice number two despite head coach Mike McCarthy stating he was fine. Nahshon Wright stepped up in his absence with the starting defense and made his presence felt against the offensive starters by picking Dak Prescott off on a deep ball intended for wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. That fired the defense up, including Trevon Diggs who was seen running down the sideline to celebrate with Wright.

Wright stayed stride for stride with Tolbert and made a great contested interception deep down field after some hand fighting at the top of the route.

The competition at the cornerback spot is tight this year and plays like this will go a long way for Nahshon Wright showing the team he should be in the mix for playing time in 2023.

As camp grows longer we will surely see battles won and lost by both sides of the ball, but for day two, it looks like Nahshon Wright and the defense had their fair share of wins.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys