 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys training camp updates: Cornerback Trevon Diggs dealing with apparent toe injury

An update of sorts on CB1.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday marked the second training camp practice for the Dallas Cowboys. The first practice on Wednesday was fun in a “I can’t believe football is really back” sort of way, but some of that hype had cold water thrown on it when Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu popped up with a couple of injuries. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed on Thursday that they would both be out multiple weeks.

Ultimately Thursday did not feature quite as big of a scare for Cowboys fans but there was a bit of “what’s going on here” energy with one player. As practice went on, it was noted that Trevon Diggs, he of the recent 5-year, $97M extension, was sitting out.

All told it seems like this is nothing. NFL Network’s Jane Slater added specifics to the situation by calling it a toe injury but also didn’t express any real concern.

So just in case you see Trevon Diggs’ name somewhere connected to anything, just know that there is nothing worth freaking out about.

Onward.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys