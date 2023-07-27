Thursday marked the second training camp practice for the Dallas Cowboys. The first practice on Wednesday was fun in a “I can’t believe football is really back” sort of way, but some of that hype had cold water thrown on it when Donovan Wilson and Israel Mukuamu popped up with a couple of injuries. Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed on Thursday that they would both be out multiple weeks.

Ultimately Thursday did not feature quite as big of a scare for Cowboys fans but there was a bit of “what’s going on here” energy with one player. As practice went on, it was noted that Trevon Diggs, he of the recent 5-year, $97M extension, was sitting out.

Trevon Diggs not in action today pic.twitter.com/uggF4eU7nT — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 27, 2023

Trevon Diggs isn’t practicing today. Mike McCarthy said he’s fine — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2023

All told it seems like this is nothing. NFL Network’s Jane Slater added specifics to the situation by calling it a toe injury but also didn’t express any real concern.

(Let’s try this again) 2nd day off to the side for CB Trevon Diggs as he deals w a toe issue. A source characterized it as “sore” so not overly concerned with it pic.twitter.com/aUgOwD8Rt6 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 27, 2023

So just in case you see Trevon Diggs’ name somewhere connected to anything, just know that there is nothing worth freaking out about.

Onward.