Dallas Cowboys mailbag: Questions on the offensive line and the Zack Martin situation

Every week, we will be taking questions on Twitter and Facebook about Dallas Cowboys players and other questions surrounding the team.

“Why do people believe our offensive line is not strong?”

(Pidit09 via Twitter)

Mike: Last year the Cowboys offensive line finished allowing the fourth-fewest sacks in the league and ended the regular season with 147 pressures which ranked 13th. With the best five linemen the Cowboys have, it really is a top-tier line. The apprehension this season is the unknowns. Is Terence Steele going to ready for Week 1 and be the same player he was last year? Will Zack Martin even be playing? And, of course, how long will Tyron Smith last? All that puts doubt in everyone’s minds, even though all five guys are Pro Bowl-worthy. As we get closer to the start of the regular season and the first-string guys show how ready they are, a lot peoples concerns will have be calmed.

Brandon: I think it’s more about the uncertainty at left guard and betting on the health of Terence Steele and Tyron Smith. That’s where it starts. Steele has proven to be healthy throughout his career and won’t begin training camp on PUP, which is a great sign. Even with Tyron Smith as an unknown for health, I’ve come around to the best-five mindset, plugging him in as the starting left tackle.

If the offensive line for Week 1 in New York is Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele, the people who say the offensive line “isn’t strong” will be greatly mistaken.

“Should the Cowboys consider trading Zack Martin?”

(Jeff Turbia via Facebook)

Mike: Not a chance. It really is as simple as that. I get why people would think this is the answer, but if teams in the NFL traded every player that had a contract dispute then there would be a lot of players floating around the league this time of year. Martin is easily the best guard in the NFL and his Pro Bowl and All-Pro nominations along with his level of production is better than some Hall of Fame offensive linemen. If you have a guy like that on your roster, then you just get whatever it is that needs doing done.

Brandon: Absolutely not. Even though Zack Martin is holding out from camp to look for a new contract, it doesn’t sound like it’s a disgruntled situation from either side. Martin wants to be a Cowboy, and the front office knows the value he brings to the team and locker room.

Martin may be the best offensive player on the team, so trading him away would be an immediate downgrade on top of the other offensive line shuffling that needs to be figured out in camp. Not to mention, Martin has been highly reliable and healthy and, by some, improved as a player last year in his ninth season. Trading him would be a devastating mistake.

Poll Of The Week: Finally on the Mailbag, we asked you which players contract is more important to get completed long-term. Here are the results and our take on the poll.

Mike: Just as we look to answer this poll, we get the answer. Diggs got a five-year deal that’s reported to be $97 million. Dallas locking down Diggs for the next half decade is super important. If the Cowboys hadn’t got Diggs organized and he walked at the end of the year, then the cornerback room would have looked less convincing for the 2024 season. Finding good corners is one of the hardest positions to find, so getting this one done was a huge priority.

Brandon: It came down to the wire, but the people have spoken with giving CeeDee Lamb the money before Trevon Diggs. I voted for both as being equally crucial because it will lock down two cornerstone players for the franchise’s future.

The 13 percent of people who voted for Diggs had a stronger pull with the front office. Diggs and the Cowboys agreed to a new deal that keeps the All-Pro corner in Dallas for the next five seasons while not destroying the salary cap. There are a few more players the front office would hope to get done before camp ends, but Diggs getting done is a name the Cowboys can check off their list.

