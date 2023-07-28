Each practice, we’ll be tracking the play of Dallas Cowboys UDFA prospects to see who is making a push for the roster. Here are the results from practice #2.

Honorable mention: John Stephens Jr., WR

John Stephens Jr. was flashing some fancy hands at Thursday’s practice. Stephens is an intriguing option for the Cowboys. After going undrafted, the Cowboys signed Stephens to a sizeable three-year, $2.7M contract in April. With excellent size (6’5”, 221 lbs.) and an equally impressive mindset, Stephens could be used as a red zone target and is open to playing any position the team asks of him, including tight end. It’s unclear what role he can carve out for himself this summer, but he’s off to a solid start.

John Stephens Jr. with a difficult touchdown grab in traffic.



The UDFA from Louisiana-Lafayette has turned some heads in the first two days.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/gyTf7d8Kwa — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 27, 2023

On his highlight of the day, Stephens made a tough catch in traffic, hooking up Cooper Rush for the score near the end zone.

Days featured on the series: 1

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, wide receiver

They say you only get one first impression. The undrafted receiver from Fresno State, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, is making his count. He made a statement at training camp for the second consecutive practice in Oxnard. Though we expect that a renewed look at the offense would yield immediate results, it’s noteworthy that the 2022 Mountain West All-American is quickly picking up things.

Having gotten an up-close look at camp, here’s what Nick Harris of dallascowboys.com had to say of young receivers second day at training camp

“Jalen Moreno-Cropper is starting to bud into an undrafted free agent star, as the Fresno State product hauled in a touchdown grab on Day 1 and hauled in multiple big receptions during the two-minute drill on Day 2.”

Cowboys WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper pic.twitter.com/3Np8IZ14Vy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2023

For Moreno-Cropper, keep stacking good days together; the rest will handle itself. On Thursday, he made another acrobatic catch over the middle, followed by a cascade of oohs and ahhs from the crowd.

Days featured on the series: 2