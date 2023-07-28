Cowboys news: Dak Prescott guarantees he will cut down on interceptions in 2023

Dak is giving his word that the interceptions will decrease in 2023.

It might not be a Joe Namath-type guarantee of winning a Super Bowl, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did guarantee one thing for 2023 when he met with the media for the first time in training camp Thursday. “I am going to lessen my interception numbers,” Prescott said. “That is a guarantee.” Last year, Prescott tied for the league lead in interceptions with 15, despite missing five games with a broken thumb. In the playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he was picked off two more times. His interceptions have been a constant topic of discussion throughout the offseason. “I’m not going to stop being aggressive,” Prescott said. “We’re trying to gain chemistry here, and we’re trying to be aggressive,” Prescott said. “That’s who our coach is, and that’s who I am. That’s the confidence I’ve gained in myself, and I’ve worked so hard to be able to have this confidence and make the throws that I’m making.”

Dak would like one of his protectors paid up and ready to go.

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin missed his second training camp practice, prompting teammates to call for his return. Only one thing will bring Martin to Oxnard. “Pay the man,” quarterback Dak Prescott said simply when asked about Martin’s absence. Martin, 32, is underpaid with seven guards making more in annual average than his $14 million per year. He has eight Pro Bowl apperances and six times has earned All-Pro honors and is due to make $13.5 million this season and $13 million next season. It is unclear where the sides are in talks to work out a solution. Martin already has $150,000 in fines — $50,000 a day — that cannot be rescinded under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. “He texted us,” offensive lineman Tyler Smith said, via Nick Harris of the team website. “We’re still in full support of him. He was just like, ‘Set the tone. I’ll be there soon.’”

Looks like Diggs’ deal was somewhat team-friendly.

Just as the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2023 training camp in Oxnard, California, kicked off, the team announced that it signed star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a five-year, $97 million extensionTuesday. Given that Diggs will be earning $19.4 million per year on average — a figure that currently stands fifth among NFL cornerbacks — this contract should be considered a win for the Cowboys’ front office. In a league where the highest-paid player at a position is a function of timing instead of an indicator of which players are actually the best, the fact that Diggs’ per-year salary comes in behind four other cornerbacks should be considered team-friendly, especially given that Diggs already has a first-team All-Pro nomination and two Pro Bowl nods on his resume despite being just 24 years old. PFF’s cap expert Brad Spielberger agrees, noting “The fully guaranteed at signing ($33.3 million; 10th) and total guarantee number ($42.3 million; sixth) trail the top contracts at the position by a decent margin, as does the three-year cash flow of $55.5 million, which ranks seventh at the position and behind Tre’Davious White and Xavien Howard.” Now, the more astute observers may be confused that a PFF employee would be a fan of a team signing a cornerback whose coverage grade ranks in the 57th percentile at his position since entering the NFL to a top-five salary at the position. Therefore, it’s important to note that PFF coverage grades are not a stable measure on their own (though they become a bit more useful when projecting year to year), so incorporating film study and a variety of other metrics helps paint a clearer picture of a player’s ability and impact on his defense. For example, one aspect of Diggs’ game (and the Cowboys’ overall defensive scheme, in general) that suppresses his coverage grade is that he gives up a lot of “cheap” yardage when playing “soft” coverage (which we are going to limit to deep-third responsibility in Cover 3 or deep-quarter responsibility in Cover 4 for the purposes of this article).

Dak didn’t want more media.

Season 1 of Netflix’s “Quarterback” documentary, was a hit, and now attention has turned to Season 2 and who wants to be a part of it, with Dak Prescott thought to be one. For many, the Dallas Cowboys signal caller is a superb choice as the chance to go behind-the-scenes with Dak and the team would make for great television. With the documentary produced by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, we know that he would have a keen eye as to which QBs would be perfect for Season 2. Well, Prescott was already asked to be on Season 2, but declined. The former Mississippi State Bulldog spoke to the media at Cowboys training camp today and was asked why he chose to decline the invitation.

Dak Prescott said he was approached about doing the Netflix QB show. Why did he turn it down? “I get enough media. This team gets enough coverage.” pic.twitter.com/Lbz00VmIoA — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 27, 2023

