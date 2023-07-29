We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 43.

FB Hunter Luepke

Born: 28th February 2000 (23) - Spencer, Wisconsin

College: North Dakota State Bison

Draft: 2023, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

#NDSUSeasonOpenerCountdown: #44: An FCS All-American, the 2022 FCS Championship Game MVP. He played in 43 career games and scored 33 touchdowns. He flourished at both fullback and running back, number 44, Hunter Luepke. pic.twitter.com/SxNEzePhRh — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) July 20, 2023

2022 Stats: (College)

Snaps: 308

Offensive Snaps: 282

Rush Attempts: 97

Rush Yards: 628

Receptions: 14

Receiving Yards: 196

Drops: 3

Touchdowns: 13

Penalties: 0

My 1st late round pet cat draft prospect is here!



With the Cowboys seeming pivoting to the McCarthy West Coast Offense we need to get a FB.



This is the guy.



Hunter Luepke

22 years old

6’1 236 Lbs



North Dakota State pic.twitter.com/YuTwEbnQOA — ✭ Your_Guy_Nix ✭ (@Your_Guy_Nix) February 1, 2023

College:

Hunter Luepke joined North Dakota State in 2018 and redshirted his first year. In his second season he played 222 snaps on offense and he scored two touchdowns as well help North Dakota win the FCS National Championship.

In 2020, Luepke rushed for 464 yards and scored six rushing touchdowns, while also making four receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown. Luepke was named first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2020 and did so again the following year when he went for 543 yards and eight touchdowns.

Then in 2022, thanks to such a standout previous year, he had a lot of pundits declaring him the top fullback to watch. He rushed for 623 yards while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground and scored four receiving touchdowns. Each consecutive his blocking always improved.

lol Hunter Luepke had a wide open path to the end zone and decided "nah, i wanna hit this guy instead" pic.twitter.com/dhX2kAXzvl — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 8, 2022

Cowboys Outlook:

Luepke enters a running back room with some interesting questions after Ezekiel Elliott was released. Tony Pollard sits firmly as the teams RB1, but what happens beyond that is still up for debate. To make the case for Luepke, he offers a lot in versatility by being a pretty decent runner of the ball but has an underrated part of his game in his receiving skills. In this new “Texas Coast” offense, having a guy that is effective at all three main elements in the backfield makes a lot of sense, so Luepke could shoot for some rotational snaps. Add to the fact he has appeal as a special teams player, this only solidifies his case to be on the roster in the regular season.

Normal fullback can’t do this. @NDSUfootball FB Hunter Luepke is far from normal.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/kldtjBmOq0 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 1, 2022

Projected 2023 Stats:

Snaps: 339

Offensive Snaps: 106

Rush Attempts: 40

Rush Yards: 175

Receptions: 10

Receiving Yards: 75

Touchdowns: 1

The first name out of Stephen Jones' mouth when talking about replacing Ezekiel Elliott's goal line production?



Hunter Luepkehttps://t.co/hkAWT8VTSz pic.twitter.com/Bb1QIfmzPX — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 6, 2023

The Big Question:

Will Hunter Luepke make the active roster? Answer in the comments.