Zack Martin told the boys to hold down the fort until he gets back.

Tyler Smith Helping Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line During Zack Martin’s Holdout Tyler Smith was one of the Cowboys’ most underrated rookies last season. His ability to adapt and adjust to playing both guard and tackle helped create the versatility the line needed, especially after multiple injuries occurred. Smith said on Thursday that Martin texted the group to “set the tone” and that he would “be there soon.” Meanwhile, they are all in full support of Martin’s decision during this time. He also said that in Martin’s absence, everyone has stepped up to keep the standards high, including Tyron Smith, the longest-standing veteran with the Cowboys. Tyler Smith described that last season’s quick adjustments were a “pre-curser” to his current work. He says he has been playing in the guard position for the first few days of camp. But overall, this camp has fewer growing pains and more of a chance to refine and tighten things up for him compared to his rookie season.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the entire Whitfield family.

The Dallas Cowboys are remembering longtime security guard turned AT&T Stadium art ambassador Phil Whitfield who died this week at the age of 62. NBC 5 talked to Whitfield in 2014 about his part in the installation of works from 58 world-class artists at Jerry World in Arlington. Whitfield was born a Cowboys fan and became a stadium security guard in the early 90s. He quickly caught the eye of the Jones family who tapped Whitfield to oversee the installation of the works of art. In a statement posted by AT&T Stadium, Gene Jones said: “The loss of Phil Whitfield leaves us all heartbroken. We have such wonderful memories with him, just as so many others do. Few people have generated such widespread goodwill and respect like Phil did over the years. He was an amazing ambassador for the Cowboys and a great friend and docent for our art program and the purpose of connecting with children and inspiring them to enjoy art. We will miss him greatly.”

Parsons is not afraid of anyone in the NFC.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan’s GBag Nation, Parsons said he believes the Cowboys are the “top team” over the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC hierarchy entering the 2023 season: “You look at our game last year, that’s a game we could have won. We beat ourselves with mistakes and things like that. I think we are the top team when you talk about numbers and experience—guys we got back. I think we’re the only team that gained players. We didn’t lose a (former Eagle and now 49ers’ defensive tackle) Javon Hargrave, and then draft somebody. We have everybody across the board. When you talked about years playing together—years of experience—I think we’re up there to be that better team.” These are certainly the three teams most fans and analysts would list as the best in the NFC, though the order will depend on each individual. Based on the current betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are the top team in the conference at +650 to win the Super Bowl (bet $100 to win $650). The 49ers are second at +1000, followed by the Cowboys at +1400. The Detroit Lions are the only other NFC team in the top 10 of Super Bowl odds (+2200).

It’s time to figure out who’ll be the next kicker for the Dallas Cowboys.

Through two practices and Friday’s walk-through, special teams coordinator John Fassel has taken a slow approach to thrusting either guy into a competition. As a result, Monday will be the official beginning of the face-off. “I didn’t want them to have to kick in front of the team and be evaluated until they got a couple of kicking opportunities just working out the operations,” Fassel said. “On Monday, when we get the pads on it’ll be the first day kicking in front of the team where every kick is charted and timed, make or miss. Monday, you’ll see the actual competition begin.” Vizcaino, who was signed in February, has the benefit of being in the building longer while Aubrey, who was signed in June, comes in fresh off a strong USFL campaign with the Birmingham Stallions. Both bring intriguing traits to the competition, but neither have extensive NFL experience. For Fassel, it’s an opportunity to construct a unique battle in Oxnard. “Two unproven, but strong, athletic, talented kickers,” he said. “It’ll be a great competition to see who is worthy of being our kicker.”

