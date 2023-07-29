NFL training camps are all off and running, and soon enough HBO’s Hard Knocks with the New York Jets will be back in our lives signaling August’s true arrival (enjoy the final days of July).

With football activities happening all over the league there are also all sorts of news bits and updates. We have seen some really unfortunate injuries to big-time players like Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey as well as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, plus the free agent rumor mill never stops turning which was highlighted with Dalvin Cook’s name bubbling up to the top of the surface this week.

Time will tell where Cook winds up but it appears that running backs in general could all find some new homes soon enough.

Including a former friend.

Former Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to visit the New England Patriots on Saturday

Saturday morning began with some news involving a big name in Dallas Cowboys circles, and not just because it is Dak Prescott’s 30th birthday.

Jordan Schultz reported that former team running back, and very good friend of QB1, Ezekiel Elliott, is set to visit with the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Source: 2x All-Pro RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the #Patriots today.



This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available.



Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts. pic.twitter.com/Qe62DFGc0r — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 29, 2023

The Cowboys obviously released Elliott this offseason and he has been on the free agent market ever since. You may recall that back on March 23rd there was a report of teams that Zeke had interest in, a group that included the Philadelphia Eagles besides the aforementioned Bengals and Jets.

March 23rd was a Thursday and in the report ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Zeke wanted to make his decision by the following week and as we are about to hit August that very clearly did not happen.

The running back market in general has been tough this offseason which has obviously worked against Zeke. New England also had reported interest in Dalvin Cook so they are clearly poking around to find a fit that they like.

For what it is worth, the Cowboys host the Patriots in Week 4 so if Elliott signs with New England a reunion would be on the way very soon.