The Dallas Cowboys held practice #3 in Oxnard today. Here is a recap of the day.

An update on the Trevon Diggs injury.

It’s a bruised toe for Trevon Diggs. HC Mike McCarthy said there’s no concern & expects the Pro Bowl CB to work his way back into practice early next week. pic.twitter.com/TqmMiWZEPb — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) July 29, 2023

Or, maybe not, according to Jerry.

Jerry Jones says Trevon Diggs toe injury could keep him out of practice “as late as when we get back to Dallas (August 20)” Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy said Diggs could be back “early next week” …. So, we can expect Diggs to be back anywhere between 2 and 22 days — Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) July 29, 2023

Happy Birthday QB1.

The man of the hour! Happy 30th Birthday Dak Prescott! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/S6b1UlmPf6 — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) July 29, 2023

There was a little Zack Martin talk today where Jerry feels confident Martin will come to camp at some point.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t sound interested in making any changes with Zack Martin’s contract: “It’s not about precedent, it’s about facts. We need the money to pay (Micah) Parsons. We need the money to pay the players that we got to pay in the future. That’s a fact.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2023

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on what needs to happen to resolve Zack Martin situation: “Nothing. He’ll come to camp.” Praised Martin as player. “It’s about facts. We need the money to pay Parsons. We need the money to pay players that we’ve got to pay in the future. That’s a fact.” pic.twitter.com/7eVvA7vhZP — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2023

Cowboys defensive line is fierce.

Dan Quinn likes to stay involved.

Dan Quinn going through pass rush drills with DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Dante Fowler pic.twitter.com/958FaLYI3u — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2023

KaVontae Turpin is back at practice.

Jourdan Lewis, Luke Schoonmaker getting work on the bands.

We see you Mazi Smith.

Cowboys first-round pick DT Mazi Smith talking with Charles Haley pic.twitter.com/wupvpJaosi — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2023

Mazi Smith has the potential to change life for Micah Parsons and this Dallas defense. He’s just hitting the sled but you can tell….#CowboysNation #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/s1loqHxeur — Ray G (@RayGQue) July 29, 2023

More of this please.

Deep one to Michael Gallup above, deep one to CeeDee Lamb below.

Dime.

Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks. Pretttttty. pic.twitter.com/0weoI2lBWp — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 29, 2023

Nothing special in this clip of Deuce Vaughn, except continuing to marvel at how much smaller he is than the rest.

Oh hi, CeeDee.

Okay, Jalen Tolbert, get six.

We have an interception.

Tyler Coyle with an interception in second-team 7v7s#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/TxBM0fzvIi — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 29, 2023

That wraps up our coverage of today’s practice.

For more news and updates on Dallas Cowboys training camp, make sure to follow Blogging The Boys.