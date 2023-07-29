 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Practice #3

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By David Halprin
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys held practice #3 in Oxnard today. Here is a recap of the day.

An update on the Trevon Diggs injury.

Or, maybe not, according to Jerry.

Happy Birthday QB1.

There was a little Zack Martin talk today where Jerry feels confident Martin will come to camp at some point.

Cowboys defensive line is fierce.

Dan Quinn likes to stay involved.

KaVontae Turpin is back at practice.

Jourdan Lewis, Luke Schoonmaker getting work on the bands.

We see you Mazi Smith.

More of this please.

Deep one to Michael Gallup above, deep one to CeeDee Lamb below.

Dime.

Nothing special in this clip of Deuce Vaughn, except continuing to marvel at how much smaller he is than the rest.

Oh hi, CeeDee.

Okay, Jalen Tolbert, get six.

We have an interception.

That wraps up our coverage of today’s practice.

For more news and updates on Dallas Cowboys training camp, make sure to follow Blogging The Boys.

