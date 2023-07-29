 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jerry Jones discusses Zack Martin’s holdout, contract changes, when he might report to camp

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talked about Zack Martin’s holdout from camp and did not give any optimism that things will change anytime soon.

By David Halprin
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The Cowboys were at practice today in Oxnard when Jerry Jones met with the national press (Ed Werder) and some of the local scribes. The discussion hit on many subjects, but the one that had the most information was the discussion around Zack Martin’s holdout.

Jerry was asked about Martin in a couple of different situations today and his answers basically were - we love Zack, we need money to pay other players down the line, Zack will eventually come to camp. It didn’t sound like the Cowboys were actively negotiating any changes to Martin’s contract.

It truly feels that the Cowboys will not be offering anything substantial in changing Martin’s contract. They seem content to wait this one out and for Martin to eventually come into camp. They could also decide to make some minor changes to Martin’s contract that the player could call a win and push him back to camp, but that is just speculation.

As of now, the Cowboys don’t seem to feel any need to move on this. Are they making the right decision? Hit the comments and let us know.

