The Cowboys were at practice today in Oxnard when Jerry Jones met with the national press (Ed Werder) and some of the local scribes. The discussion hit on many subjects, but the one that had the most information was the discussion around Zack Martin’s holdout.

Jerry was asked about Martin in a couple of different situations today and his answers basically were - we love Zack, we need money to pay other players down the line, Zack will eventually come to camp. It didn’t sound like the Cowboys were actively negotiating any changes to Martin’s contract.

Jerry Jones on ABC on Zack Martin: We're excited about Zack. I don't have concern. I understand his concern. We all want more money and should. Well if there's anybody that has had a great career, is having a great career, it's Zack. That's where it is. At the end of the day… — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) July 29, 2023

Jerry Jones just now on what has progressed with Zack Martin:



“Nothing. He’ll come to camp when he comes to camp. There’s no resolution. There’s a lot of consequences if he doesn’t and we all know what those are.”#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 29, 2023

Jerry Jones on what needs to happen for the Zack Martin situation to get resolved: “Nothing. He’ll come to camp when he comes to camp. There’s no resolution. There are a lot of consequences if he doesn’t. … He’s been at the top of the money all the way through, drafted high and… — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2023

It truly feels that the Cowboys will not be offering anything substantial in changing Martin’s contract. They seem content to wait this one out and for Martin to eventually come into camp. They could also decide to make some minor changes to Martin’s contract that the player could call a win and push him back to camp, but that is just speculation.

As of now, the Cowboys don’t seem to feel any need to move on this. Are they making the right decision? Hit the comments and let us know.