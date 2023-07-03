We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 69.

OT Alex Taylor

Born: 29th April 1997(26) - Moncks Corner, South Carolina

College: South Carolina State Bulldogs

Draft: 2020, UDFA, Cleveland Browns

College:

Alex Taylor started his college career at Appalachian State where he redshirted the first year. He then opted to transfer out and play basketball at South Carolina State. He then spent two years for the Bulldogs as a backup on the basketball team and decided to return to football. His first year playing for South Carolina State he managed to win the starting left tackle position late in the season. He allowed no sacks or pressures on 68 pass blocks and only one penalty. The next year he played a full season at right tackle and on 348 pass plays he allowed two sacks and nine pressures. He was named first-team All-Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference.

Cowboys Outlook:

Taylor went undrafted in 2020 and got signed by Cleveland. He was waived on injured reserve by the Browns and placed on their practice squad, but by the end of the year was released. He spent time on the Chicago Bears practice squad as well, then in November last year when the Cowboys offensive line needed to bolster its depth after a series of injuries, he was signed to Dallas. He signed a futures contract with Dallas after the season ended and now he looks to try and beat out some decent competition ahead of him for a practice squad position. What he does possess to compete for a role in Dallas is superb length and high levels of athleticism. He uses his hands efficiently and his footwork is textbook and quick helping him redirect pass rushers well. His problem has always been his commitment to the game and how much he feels dedicated to perfecting his craft. Even when he’s played his motor has been hot and cold on the field.

The Big Question:

Does Alex Taylor earn himself a practice squad spot this year for Dallas? Comment with your answer below.