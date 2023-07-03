Parsons’ impact extends beyond his own sacks and tackles.

In 2022, the Cowboys had six players log four of more sacks. It’s clear, Parsons opened doors for teammates all over the defense. Starting opposite Parsons promises to offer many one-on-one situations. The “Parsons Effect” has multiple beneficiaries because the All-Pro constantly demands double and even triple teams. Even when he’s not pilling up sack numbers he’s making a tremendous impact. Look no further than Parsons’ worst statistical games. Parsons failed to log a sack or tackle for loss in five regular season games last season. Dallas won all five games. His impact extends beyond the stat sheet because he opens things up for those around him. It’s the “Parsons Effect.” With DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Sam Williams, Osa Odighizuwa and Dante Fowler, the Cowboys are loaded with viable pass-rushers across their defensive line. Every one of them stands to benefit when lining up next to Parsons. Even the Dallas safety group profits from the “Parsons Effect.” Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse combined for seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss as defensive backs. Superstars make things easier for those around them which is likely why Parsons recently spoke of his desire to be impact-focused rather than sack-focused.

While it wasn’t fun in 2023, Dak’s 15 interceptions were likely the exception rather than the rule.

Over a long enough time and enough passes, these good and back bounces should start to even out to give a clear idea of a quarterback’s true tendency to throw interceptions. For Prescott, his past seasons indicate that his interception rate should regress back towards the NFL average next season. Many analysts have looked in depth and the reasons behind Prescott’s high interception total. Prescott has always been an aggressive quarterback, but the risks he took this year seemed to bite back as his supporting cast also took a step back. This is illustrated beautifully by @CowboysStats below, with this graphic that highlights that Prescott routinely is aggressive in attacking beyond the sticks in order to pick up first downs, but this was the first season where that aggressiveness seemed to backfire. Looking back on his interceptions, 8 of Prescott’s interceptions came on 3rd and 10+, and another three when the Cowboys were backed up due to negative plays. Dak Prescott had the league’s 2nd-highest throw selection value on 3rd downs, using a method developed by @LuckyProphet5. Throw selection estimates EPA for a given throw, assuming typical completion% and YAC values. Cooper Rush was 47th. Here’s what that difference looks like. pic.twitter.com/TvqU6NT47C — Cowboys Stats & Graphics (@CowboysStats) March 16, 2023

Last year, it was kick and punt return specialist KaVontae Turpin. This year, it might be another USFL special teamer.

LUIS AGUILAR We will start with the subject of the tweet shown above, Luis Aguilar. Although he played in a Cowboys hated city in Philadelphia, Aguilar could come in and settle the current kicking woes for Dallas. Aguilar is an interesting player because he played dual roles as a kicker and a punter for the Philadelphia Stars this past season. The Cowboys currently employ veteran punter Bryan Anger and young kicker Tristan Vizcaino. Anger essentially has his roster spot locked up after another stellar season in 2022, but Vizcaino can be considered just a bridge player this offseason. Aguilar finished the season with success on 25 of his 29 field goal attempts and 19 of 20 extra points. He was a perfect 16-16 from under 40 yards away, and showed range with a long of 56 yards. MATT COGHLIN The USFL’s New Orleans Breakers got a gem from the Michigan State Spartans. Matt Coghlin has played like a kicker who should have been drafted onto an NFL team. Coghlin successfully made 18 of his 19 field goal attempts and all 25 of his extra point attempts. Perhaps most impressive is going 13-13 from under 40 yards, and 2-2 from 50 plus yards out, with a long of 55. According to some Cowboys insiders, Brett Maher is a very real candidate to return to Dallas for the upcoming season. Maher saw great success during the regular season, but spiraled out of control in the playoffs. Should the Cowboys decide to go young at the position, Aguilar and Coghlin are excellent candidates to do so.

Where do you slot the Cowboys amongst the 16 NFC teams?

3. Dallas Cowboys Key Additions: Brandin Cooks, Mazi Smith Key Departures: Ezekiel Elliott, Dalton Schultz, Connor McGovern While the Cowboys lost some big names, Elliott had fallen out of favor behind Tony Pollard in the backfield and the team promptly replaced Schultz at tight end by investing a second-round pick in Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker. Overall, the Dak Prescott-led offense should be better-equipped with the arrival of Cooks, who will be a fun complement alongside Ceedee Lamb and Michael Gallup, giving Dak Prescott a great trio of wideouts. The defense should remain an elite unit with Micah Parsons terrorizing quarterbacks and Trevon Diggs picking off passes in the secondary.

The Cowboys’ second-round pick could be TE1 from day one.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Luke Schoonmaker for a reason: to replace Dalton Schultz. Schultz, their previous TE1, was a big part of the Dallas offense over the past three seasons. After 2022 rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot impressed in their rookie campaigns, Schultz appeared to be somewhat replaceable. It didn’t hurt Schultz had fallen out of favor with Cowboys Nation for his lackluster effort in blocking and less-than-electric dynamism downfield. But Schultz was steady and a reliable option for Dak Prescott in a variety of ways. He wasn’t just a safety blanket – he was more. Jake Ferguson is still a gamble for the Dallas Cowboys For as confident as Cowboys Nation felt with Ferg taking over, the Cowboys clearly thought otherwise. They wouldn’t have forced a second-round pick at TE if they weren’t concerned. TE isn’t a premium position in the NFL. Great players can be found later and only desperation or the hunt for a rare breed drives teams to spend early picks on the position. Based on the top draft analysts, it’s safe to say the reason for Schoonmaker isn’t the latter. He’s not exactly the most explosive TE prospect, after all. The Cowboys were just scared to roll into the 2023 season banking on Ferguson.

The season inches closer.

We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 70. OG Zack Martin Born: 20th November 1990 (32) - Indianapolis, Indiana College: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Draft: 2014, Round 1, Pick 16, Dallas Cowboys. 2022 Stats: Total Snaps: 1,364 Pass Block Snaps: 706 Run Block Snaps: 567 Sacks: 0 Pressures: 17 Penalties: 1

