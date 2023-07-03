Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems likely to be featured in a Netflix documentary

The Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team.

This principle is as true as gravity, water being wet or hamburgers being objectively better as a food off of the grill than hot dogs. The ‘Boys are never starving for attention.

Such is the case not only for the players on the Cowboys but everybody connected to them in varying capacities. At the head of that is team owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones. Jerry has been the center of many NFL storylines since purchasing the team over 30 years ago.

It appears as if there is somehow more story to tell when it comes to Jerry, at least according to the powers that be at Netflix. Apparently Netflix is very likely set to be putting together a documentary series on Jerry, one that is focused on the Cowboys dynasty of the 90s.

Next week, the first NFL property debuts on Netflix, with the Quarterback series focusing on Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Eventually, Netflix will air the NFL Films docu-series focusing on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones . Matthew Belloni of Puck.news reports that Netflix will pay “just under $50 million ” for the property. While the deal is not officially done, Netflix has essentialy won a “bidding war” with ESPN. Amazon and “a couple others” showed early interest. NFL Films will produce the 10-episode show with Skydance Sports. It focuses on the [glory] days of the 1990s.

The Cowboys are often the subject of these sorts of things as they have made multiple appearances on Hard Knocks and were also on Amazon’s All or Nothing which chronicled the 2017 season for the team (as opposed to training camp and the preseason which Hard Knocks focuses on). What’s more is that all sorts of people connected to the team have been the subject of things like A Football Life including many members of the teams from the 1990s. Perhaps Netflix and NFL Films feel like there is more to offer.