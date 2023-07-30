The Dallas Cowboys have completed three training camp practices in Oxnard. Among the storylines of the day was Dak Prescott. Prescott celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday and made Dan Quinn’s defense look like a piece of cake, making precise passes to his receivers. One of the beneficiaries of those passes was our undrafted star of the day.

John Stephens Jr., Tight end

Days featured on the series: 2

John Stephens Jr. has been catching the eye of the coaches with his steady performance throughout the first week of training camp. Earlier this week, Stephens was cited as an honorable mention in our undrafted star of the day series. However, today he takes the spotlight all by himself. Once again, Stephens is an intriguing prospect for the Cowboys based on his natural traits. Stephens has an open mind about whatever the team asks of him, and it has helped him separate from the pack early on at training camp.

Signed as an undrafted wide receiver from Louisiana, Stephens, the former Ragin’ Cajun, has now been listed as a tight end, and by making the transition he hopes itwill land him a spot on the roster. Though the Cowboys have some solid depth at tight end in the form of Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, second-round tight end Luke Schoonmaker is on the mend with a foot injury, and Stephens has plenty of chances to make a statement. At Saturday’s practice, Stephens caught the attention of Kyle Youmans from the Cowboys offical site who was in attendance.

Early indication is that Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot will be the first two tight ends utilized. However, the battle for the third spot is ramping up with Sean McKeon and John Stephens each sharing reps. They’ve continued to use both in passing situations, but Stephens appears to be the more talented pass-catcher.

Let’s see if Stephens can carry this momentum into the coming weeks.