Training camp is here and there are already headlines worth noting.

JALEN TOLBERT Tolbert comes into 2023 with a chip on his shoulder, and you could tell from day one of camp. The wide receiver No. 4 spot on the depth chart is wide open, and he looks to have gained the early lead. He made a toe tap catch while in tight coverage, and Prescott has said he has seen growth. Jalen Tolbert pic.twitter.com/vtaNA1mQ8u — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 29, 2023 “So much growth,” Prescott said. This game is a confidence game. He’s taken a huge step mentally. I think that’s going to jump out when you see him on the field.” Simi Fehoko, who is also battling for that last wideout spot, flat-out dropped a pass that hit right in the hands on the second day of camp, resulting in an interception. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, an undrafted free agent from Fresno State, caught a touchdown on day one and pulled in multiple big receptions during the two-minute drill on Day 2. It’s only the first week, and things are looking good for whoever takes the last wideout spot.

The lion is hungry for a ring.

The all-world defender took to the podium after a recent practice and was asked about his next deal, which is expected to be one of the largest for a defensive player in the history of the league. Parsons has eyes on a bigger prize.

Micah Parsons on his future contract talks: “All I know is that when I win that Super Bowl, I won’t have to worry about anything else the rest of my life.”



Great stuff for #CowboysNation — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 28, 2023

Parsons knows what matters, and he understands that if he helps win a championship that has eluded the Cowboys for the past 27 years, everything else will fall into place. It’s impossible to know for sure, but Parsons does suggest that he won’t be looking to break the bank because he’s more interested in winning a Super Bowl. For Parsons, winning is more important than money. That’s music to the fans, and organizations, ears.

They have the money, the question is if they have the desire to keep adding talent.

3. Dalton Risner, OG The latest news regarding Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin is certainly nothing to worry about...right? Even though there’s probably nothing to worry about, it can’t hurt to upgrade your insurance when there could be some trouble in paradise. It’s a bit of a surprise at this point that Dalton Risner is still available after his four years with the Denver Broncos. Risner was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and started all four years he was with the Broncos. Risner did deal with some injury issues this past year but it didn’t seem like it was going to prevent him from getting maybe upwards of $9-10 million per season on a new deal in free agency. At this point, we don’t even know of a single team that has expressed interest in Risner.

Cooks brings a skill set this team has been desperate for over the past several years.

If the Cowboys can find help big-time help on the running back or wide receiver depth chart, they ease pressure on themselves … and add it to opposing defenses. Brandin Cooks may be a key target here, working alongside Lamb, and ultimately could be a stellar WR2 for the Cowboys. Adding more and more weapons for Prescott to deal to will help the efficiency of the passing game and limit turnovers on that front. … and we can see that coming together already in Oxnard at training camp. Prescott is coming off a career-high in interceptions with 15 in just 12 games. Cooks opening up the passing game - and being a most reliable route-runner and “hands” guy - will help that number level back down. The Cowboys in some ways had an average passing game last season, and they were still a 12-5 team. The sky is the limit? That’s Dallas’ view here. As the Cowboys load up their elite defense, their offense may finally be able to keep up for a long season and an eventual playoff run. … with Cooks helping to shoulder the load in a complementary way.

Raising expectations is what the Cowboys’ brand does. Can McCarthy meet that?

With brand new weapons in wideout Brandin Cooks and utility back Deuce Vaughn, McCarthy has every reason to be optimistic. Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer said Mike McCarthy is “re-energized” about calling plays. “Quite honestly, he’s a hell of a play-caller. He’s aggressive, he’s confident. We want to play with an attacking scheme. You’re gonna see that.” pic.twitter.com/qJ5F1pxzit — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 28, 2023 Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is excited for offensive play-calling duties The key word is Schottenheimer’s quote may be “attacking”. The Cowboys’ offense has become known more for its gaffes than its efficiency in recent years. The defense has long been lauded as the team’s greatest strength with stacked positions from the pass-rush to the backfield; however, Dallas’ ability to drive down the field in crucial gotta-have-it games leaves much to be desired. This past postseason, the Cowboys beat the Bucs in the Wild Card round but fell to the 49ers 23-17 shortly after, as their offense came up short against a stout San Francisco defense. Creating a multi-faceted, well-oiled passing attack will be one of McCarthy’s most daunting challenges this summer. Losing Ezekiel Elliott won’t change the Cowboys’ run game much given that Tony Pollard had already clearly won the No. 1 back role last season. Pair Pollard’s dual-threat talent with the Cowboys’ explosive and dynamic outside targets, and hopefully McCarthy will have a Super Bowl-contending offense on his hands.

Just six weeks away.

We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 42. RB Deuce Vaughn Born: 2nd November 2001 (21) - Fayetteville, Arkansas College: Kansas State Wildcats Draft: 2023, Round 6, Pick 212, Dallas Cowboys Deuce Vaughn is flying between the tackles (via @jonmachota)pic.twitter.com/Xu1FZLlZFw — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 28, 2023 2022 Stats: (College) Snaps: 789 Rush Attempts: 293 Rush Yards: 1,558 Receptions: 42 Receiving Yards: 378 Drops: 1 Touchdowns: 12 Penalties: 1 Dak Prescott pass to Deuce Vaughn pic.twitter.com/6dHkNeMSA4 — Jess Nevarez (@JessNevarez_) July 27, 2023

