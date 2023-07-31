 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Practice #4

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By Mike Poland
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The team took a day off yesterday, but it’s a new week and a new day of practice for the team as they head back out to field at Oxnard for Week 2 of practices.

This year’s first-round draft pick looks like a house in his pads. Good luck offensive linemen!

Always pay attention when a QB and a skill position player use their hands when they communicate.

With the pads on, Mike McCarthy looks to remain safe with the rehab players.

Lion King.

This is the first time we get to see both kickers go at it. One the focus points for todays will be the kicking competition.

Special team work continued on punt returns and KaVontae Turpin gets down for the return.

The big three at cornerback get in on some defensive drills. Good to see Trevon Diggs do some drills after sitting out previous drills with a foot injury.

Could this mean we see more running plays for Dak?

A good look at the varying body types at running back.

Rookie standout.

CATCH OF THE DAY

PICK OF THE DAY

One important note to monitor over the next day.

