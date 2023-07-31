The team took a day off yesterday, but it’s a new week and a new day of practice for the team as they head back out to field at Oxnard for Week 2 of practices.

As we start the second week of #Cowboys training camp, today marks their first padded practice.



First week in the books. pic.twitter.com/OnAsIBfEZx — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 31, 2023

This year’s first-round draft pick looks like a house in his pads. Good luck offensive linemen!

First day of full pads at training camp for 1st Round pick Mazi Smith pic.twitter.com/M7DEmPjIzK — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 31, 2023

Always pay attention when a QB and a skill position player use their hands when they communicate.

Cowboys’ first practice in full pads pic.twitter.com/TNRxHFuEas — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 31, 2023

With the pads on, Mike McCarthy looks to remain safe with the rehab players.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said RB Tony Pollard (leg) and RT Terence Steele (knee) will be “very limited” in team drills today during padded practice. “We just want to be smart. Those guys are coming off major injury.” Also better chance to evaluate younger players. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2023

Lion King.

Micah Parsons sack pic.twitter.com/1xjx5RUkL7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 31, 2023

This is the first time we get to see both kickers go at it. One the focus points for todays will be the kicking competition.

Kicker competition is underway.



Here’s Tristan Vizcaino hitting from 52 yards.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/U6Bh4zwaF5 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 31, 2023

Tristan Vizcaino and Brandon Aubrey went 5 of 7 apiece on their first FG attempts of camp. Vizcaino missed from 33 and 45 yards. Aubrey missed from 43 and 45 yards. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 31, 2023

Kicking competition ramped up with a mojo moment today. Neither kicker missed a kick. All 6 were good from 38, 44, and 48 yards. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/t5tDlJlJQt — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 31, 2023

Special team work continued on punt returns and KaVontae Turpin gets down for the return.

Pro Bowl KR/PR KaVontae Turpin hauling in his first training camp returns in 2023#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/06GY0bMHPJ — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 31, 2023

The big three at cornerback get in on some defensive drills. Good to see Trevon Diggs do some drills after sitting out previous drills with a foot injury.

Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, and DaRon Bland all running through drills with Al Harris. #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/NyhLsF8ov8 — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) July 31, 2023

Could this mean we see more running plays for Dak?

Looks like the #Cowboys are practicing some read-option stuff right now. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 31, 2023

A good look at the varying body types at running back.

Running backs getting active with the pads on#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/W4rCDNDwrF — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 31, 2023

Rookie standout.

It’s been a solid camp so far for seventh-round pick WR Jalen Brooks who hauls in the reception here #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/hRAcBvAv7C — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 31, 2023

CATCH OF THE DAY

Dak to Brandin Cooks pic.twitter.com/7D4Pi3Vl9d — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 31, 2023

Deep cross by Simi Fehoko in traffic (full team drills), Dak escapes pressure to the right and hits Simi in stride for first down and more.



Simi cooking today. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 31, 2023

PICK OF THE DAY

Malik Hooker with an interception on a pass downfield intended for Brandin Cooks.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/6VI50R7rkT — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 31, 2023

One important note to monitor over the next day.

Sam Williams spent time talking to head athletic trainer Jim Maurer before heading into the locker room. Did not appear to be limping or anything. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 31, 2023

