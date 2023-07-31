This Dallas Cowboys defense is going to be really good. From the defensive line all the way to the secondary, the talent and depth of this group is one of the best in the NFL, and under Dan Quinn’s watch the sky is the limit for the unit in 2023.

While the stars are well known and accounted for, one insider for DallasCowboys.com believes that there is another young star on the rise that maybe we haven’t been talking about enough.

“It’s a bold prediction, but I’ll make the prediction right here on your show, Damone Clark will be a Pro Bowler this year…I think he’s going to be that good.” - @Kyle_Youmans https://t.co/PU3akaAZwG pic.twitter.com/uQ5VjuxxNt — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) July 31, 2023

Kyle Youmans joined Aidan Davis and myself on the latest episode of the 1st and 10 Podcast to discuss the first week of training camp and dropped a gem when it came to second-year linebacker Damone Clark.

“It’s a bold prediction, but I’ll make the prediction right here on your show, Damone Clark will be a Pro Bowler this year…I think he’s going to be that good.”

While the linebacker room has Leighton Vander Esch in it, the rest of the group is largely untested and is comprised of young guys looking to step up and prove themselves.

Damone Clark is fully healthy and is all smiles as he enters his second #DallasCowboys training camp.



“I’m so excited for Damone,” DC Dan Quinn said. “He has a work ethic that won’t stop.” pic.twitter.com/zhbupyPuw0 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 29, 2023

Even if Damone Clark does not become a Pro Bowler this season, he was still an outstanding pick by this Cowboys front office. Fresh off a neck surgery that had his rookie season and future in football in doubt, the Cowboys trusted their medical team and made Clark their fifth-round selection in 2022. As a result, the return on investment came much sooner than many expected.

Clark played in 10 games, starting in five of them as a rookie, where he tallied 47 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one tackle for loss and proved to be a reliable player in this linebacker room with a bright future.

Year two will be huge for Clark as this will be his first real offseason and training camp in the NFL. Now that he is healthy, many are excited about what the future holds, but none are probably more excited as Kyle Youmans is for Damone Clark in 2023.