The first day of pads is when it feels like football is officially back. The players start to thud into one another, and the juices get flowing as contact begins. ‘Energy’ is the best way to describe today as we saw an eventful practice with the offense being impressive at times. Dak Prescott and his weapons seemed to be able to hit big play after big play against this tough Cowboys defensive group.

No play was more impressive than the deep crosser that saw Brandin Cooks get behind the Cowboys' secondary as we saw Dak uncork a bomb that led Cooks and led him to jog into the end zone for six.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott hits WR Brandin Cooks deep for touchdown to conclude the opening first-team 11-on-11 drive in pads of training camp. pic.twitter.com/hC5Eg6kOYG — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2023

The Cowboys made a few good moves this offseason that look to be paying early dividends, however Cooks has been one of the best. Having him in the fold has helped take this vertical passing game to another level so far in practice, and the team hopes this will translate to regular season success.