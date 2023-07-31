 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones suspended first two games

The Cowboys running back will miss the early part of the season.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys practiced for the first time in pads on Monday afternoon which was certainly an important thing. Any time you take an important first step like that it is a big deal.

Shortly after practice concluded though, the Cowboys received a bit of news in the running back department. Many have wondered what the situation around reserve running back will be and how Ronald Jones will factor into that. Making matters more complicated for Johnson will be that he has been suspended for the first two games of the season.

According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, it is a suspension related to performance enhancers.

It already seemed like a real battle for Jones to make the final 53-man roster and obviously this only makes his status much more difficult.

The Cowboys are fine at the running back position overall, but this is never an ideal thing.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys