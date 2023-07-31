The Dallas Cowboys practiced for the first time in pads on Monday afternoon which was certainly an important thing. Any time you take an important first step like that it is a big deal.

Shortly after practice concluded though, the Cowboys received a bit of news in the running back department. Many have wondered what the situation around reserve running back will be and how Ronald Jones will factor into that. Making matters more complicated for Johnson will be that he has been suspended for the first two games of the season.

Cowboys RB Ronald Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the 2023 regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 31, 2023

According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, it is a suspension related to performance enhancers.

The NFL has suspended Cowboys RB Ronald Jones two games without pay for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He is expected to address the situation with reporters Tuesday in Oxnard. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2023

It already seemed like a real battle for Jones to make the final 53-man roster and obviously this only makes his status much more difficult.

The Cowboys are fine at the running back position overall, but this is never an ideal thing.