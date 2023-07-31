 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys Sam Williams left practice with a shoulder strain

The Cowboys had their first padded practice on Monday, and lost DE Sam Williams part of the way through to injury.

By David Halprin
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys held their first padded practice of training camp on Monday and didn’t make it all the way through without an injury. The good news was that Trevon Diggs returned to the field for individual drills with his sore toe. The bad news was that part way through the practice defensive end Sam Williams left with an injury. It has been diagnosed as a shoulder strain.

Williams had a very promising rookie season where he recorded four sacks in limited playing time. It is expected he will see more snaps in the rotation this year. The Cowboys are deep at defensive end with Micah Parson, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler all in the mix.

Even with all that talent on the roster, Williams has the look of a player that could turn into something special rushing the passer. If the severity of the injury turns out not to be that bad, it shouldn’t interfere with his ability to hit the regular season running.

