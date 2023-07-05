Just because we are in the dog days of summer, it doesn’t mean that roster churning needs to stop. We are closing in on three weeks until the Dallas Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard and there are still open roster spots and players available that can help this team win now.

Let’s take a look at three names that would make a lot of sense for Dallas to sign before the season kicks off.

K Mason Crosby

There is no reason yet to panic about the kicking situation but it’s fair to think we will see some movement surrounding the position here soon for the Cowboys. As we currently stand, it’s only Tristan Vizcaino listed on the roster and it won’t stay that way for very long.

It’s well known that the Cowboys are going to turn over every rock to find this seasons kicker and while they may look at younger guys in other leagues, a trusted and reliable veteran like Mason Crosby would make a lot of sense for them to at least bring into training camp. Crosby was 25 for 29 with a long of 56 yards last year at the seasoned age of 38. In addition to that, Crosby was solid on point after try’s as well finishing 37 for 39 on the year.

Crosby clearly possesses the experience and big game production to warrant a look. Add the fact the Dallas is a warm-weathered city with dome capabilities, and this could be an outstanding situation for Mason Crosby to continue his career if he so chooses.

G Dalton Risner

Adding Dalton Risner is purely a comfort move. What that means is Dallas needs the comfort to know they have a guy who has shown the ability to be steady when called upon instead of hoping the development of some these rookies or young guys can step up when called. It’s also comfort to know that if Tyler Smith is locked in at left tackle for whatever reason, there will not be a glaring hole at left guard.

Risner is far from perfect, but the big man from Kansas State would help stabilize the interior of this offensive line and bring some more experience to a vitally important position group. Risner played 967 snaps for the Denver Broncos last year only tallying one penalty and three sacks on the year.

Dalton Risner (66) getting out in front and laying down a nice block for Mike Boone pic.twitter.com/pPO0c7kmCn — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 7, 2022

Risner may opt for a team with a more concrete path to a starting role, but if Dallas is able to show Risner the value he could bring to this group, it may be a low-key but important signing for this Cowboys offense.

RB Darrell Henderson

There are intriguing pieces in the Cowboys running back room but outside of Tony Pollard and Ronald Jones to a degree, there is quite a bit of unknown at the spot. We already know it doesn't take a ton of money or resources to have a productive running back group, and with that in mind, it would not hurt to take a look at Darrell Henderson.

It would not be wise for Dallas to just settle when you don’t need too. Deuce Vaughn looks to be an exciting wrinkle added to the roster, but why would anybody be married to Malik Davis or Rico Dowdle if they don’t have to be? Over the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Henderson tallied 219 carries for 971 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. In that same time frame he also grabbed 46 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Henderson will still only be 26 years old this year with plenty of experience for his age, and may be a cost effective way to bring in another competitor to the position for camp.

Didn't forget about this Darrell Henderson run



: #BUFvsLAR on NBC

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LlxLdqcZb3 pic.twitter.com/2xXCWypgmp — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2022

The running back position won’t be perfect in 2023, but it doesn’t have to be. The Dallas Cowboys just need to find a way to roster churn and make the right moves to get proper pieces in place and Darrell Henderson may be able to bring that to them.