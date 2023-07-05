We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 67.

C Brock Hoffman

Born: 2nd July 1999 (23) - Statesville, North Carolina

College: Virginia Tech Hokies

Draft: 2022, UDFA, Cleveland Browns

2021 Stats: (College)

Total Snaps: 697

Pass Block Snaps: 340

Run Block Snaps: 357

Sacks Allowed: 1

Pressures Allowed: 7

Penalties: 5

College:

Brock Hoffman started his college career at Costal Carolina and played there for two years at both center and right guard. In his final year at Costal he was part of an offense that ranked fourth-most in rushing yards in the Sun Belt conference. At the end of the season he transferred to Virginia Tech but due to NCAA rules he was ineligible to play in 2019. The next year he helped the Hokies become the most productive running team in the ACC and he earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice. In his junior and senior season he played as the team’s starting center and he was extremely efficient allowing only four sacks and 13 pressures during those two seasons.

Cowboys Outlook:

Hoffman had to wait until after the draft to find a team when the Cleveland Browns signed him during the undrafted free agent period after the 2022 NFL Draft. He stayed on the practice squad until November and got released having not played a single snap. Dallas picked him up to help provide depth to a dwindling offensive line. He was placed on the team’s practice squad but was called into service during the final four games of the season and during the Divisional round in the playoffs. He played 22 snaps on field goals and extra point plays but nothing more.

The issue for Hoffman trying find a role is he’s behind other guys that are more talented. He’s struggled with consistency and strength in the run game. There is a lot of overextending or getting caught off-balance on his tape. There are plenty of players on the Cowboys roster that play dual roles at the inside offensive line positions, which means for a guy like Hoffman he would really need to be a top contributor on special teams to be worthy of a roster spot. How many pure backup centers would this team need to carry?

Projected 2023 Stats:

Total Snaps: 32

The Big Question:

Does Brock Hoffman make the practice squad this year? Comment below.