The scariest moment in DeMarcus Ware’s career.

He could spend those six minutes on a six-day span in 2009, when he secured his legend as one of the all-time greats, going from motionless on the field after suffering a neck injury versus the Chargers to making a game-winning strip sack of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees to help push the Cowboys toward the playoffs. “I was having an out-of-body experience,” Ware said. “I was floating when I was on that ground, when I got hurt against San Diego. It was like, ‘I’m here, but I’m not totally here.’” THERE WERE 11 minutes, 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter against the Chargers at the brand-new Cowboys Stadium on Dec. 13, 2009. The score was tied at 10. It was second-and-7 and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers surveyed the Dallas defense from the Cowboys’ 48. He never looked to his left. He knew No. 94 was there. He knew Ware would be coming after him. As Ware gained the edge on left tackle Marcus McNeil, about 2 yards from Rivers, the quarterback stepped up in the pocket. Ware reached for him but came up short and his momentum carried him into the left thigh of Chargers right tackle Brandyn Dombrowski. Ware’s head was tucked as he collided with Dombrowski, and he immediately hit the ground. His arms splayed; his legs too. He lost feeling in his extremities.

The Cowboys let Ezekiel Elliott go, so there is some uncertainty behind Tony Pollard.

Patrik Walker: Blurry, but not because there’s a lack of talent. Instead, the picture is unclear because there’s so many different types of talent. Ronald Jones was brought in to be the definitive short-yardage guy but Deuce Vaughn has some of that ability as well, along with the shiftiness and versatility to hit the home run ball. Malik Davis showed he deserves a shot as a well-rounded back but Rico Dowdle had Davis’ number before injury in 2022, and he’s back for more this summer. Then there’s Hunter Luepke, who can perform slot WR duty as well. Right now, it’s a free-for-all. Kyle Youmans: This may be the most underrated question of the offseason. With Pollard coming off his ancle injury in January, the presence of a capable secondary running back will be crucial. The early thought is Malik Davis will be the favorite to take the most snaps in training camp to start, mostly because he appeared capable down the stretch last season. However, he has some challengers with the return of Rico Dowdle and addition of Ronald Jones and Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn, being a draft pick, will get a considerable load to start camp and chances to show his skillset. Dowdle and Jones will each face an uphill battle to make the roster and will need to flash early to have a chance.

You could make up a pretty good football team with the free agents still available.

The offensive linemen still on the market include Taylor Lewan, Chase Roullier, Justin Pugh, and George Fant. Plenty of pass rushers are out there, such as Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Quinn, and Melvin Ingram. Interior defensive linemen like Akiem Hicks, Ndamukong Suh, LInval Joseph, and Tyson Alualu are available. Linebackers Anthony Barr, Myles Jack, Kyle Van Noy, and Kwon Alexander remain unsigned. Cornerback Marcus Peters, Eli Apple, and William Jackson are available, as are safeties John Johnson, Duron Harmon, and Logan Ryan. Plenty of kickers are on the market, including Mason Crosby, Randy Bullock, Ryan Succop, and Brett Maher. Top free-agent punters are Matt Araiza and Andy Lee.

Happy Fourth of July! I saw a survey recently that said Micah Parsons is the Cowboys’ Most Valuable Player going into the season. Do you agree? He’s likely the best player, but is he the most valuable when it comes to this team’s success? – Adrian Foster/Texarkana, TX Nick Eatman: Yes, without question. If it’s not him, then it’s probably the guy in the background of the pic at the top of the screen. Diggs has a very key role to this team but Micah Parsons has the biggest impact. And if you think it’s someone on the other side of the ball, just look back to last season. When Dak went down, the Cowboys were 4-1 and the reason they won those games is because No. 11 did his thing as well as anyone in the NFL. Parsons took over those games and allowed Cooper Rush and the offense to survive. Usually, the quarterback is the MVP because of the continuity that is lost. But I think that’s just how good Micah Parsons is, he has the most value on the team. Kurt Daniels: That survey you’re referring to was done by The Athletic, and in fan voting Parsons was the clear favorite with Dak Prescott a distant second. It’s a fun exercise, but I tend to agree with you. While the all-everything linebacker is probably the best player on the field at any given moment, as is the case with every team in the NFL, the quarterback is really the difference between sustained winning and losing and there’s certainly no exception to that rule here in Dallas. Yes, Cooper Rush stepped in admirably last season in Prescott’s absence, but if the Cowboys are going to achieve their goals in 2023, they’ll need QB1 firing on all cylinders. Without him, a championship will be hard to come by no matter how elite Parsons and the defense are. So again, Prescott may not be the best, but he sure seems the most valuable. As he goes, so too go the Cowboys.

