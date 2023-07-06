Although we are still a little over two months away from the Dallas Cowboys season-opener against the New York Giants on September 10, the quest for the Super Bowl in 2023 is still very much under way. With training camp still several weeks away and preseason to follow, Dallas still has plenty of time to get things in order between now and then.

As with any quest though, the Dallas Cowboys will need their leaders to step up. If we’ve learned anything from movies, a good trio can overcome just about any obstacle the other way.

Where would Luke Skywalker be without Princess Leia and Han Solo in Star Wars? Where would Harry Potter be without Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley? And if you’re really interested in the best of the best trios, look no further than Lord of the Rings. Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli or Frodo, Sam, and Gollum are among the best in cinematic history.

Believe it or not, but the Dallas Cowboys have several different groups of trios who could spearhead their Super Bowl quest in 2023. The question is, which one will step up and lead the way.

#1 - Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb

When it comes to the best QB/RB/WR Trio in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys might have one of the best groups at their disposal in 2023. If Dak Prescott can limit the amount of interceptions he throws this season, and both Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb pick up where they left off last year, Dallas’ quest for the Super Bowl could become a reality.

#2 - CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup

CeeDee Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in the league and should be even better in 2023 with a fully healthy Michael Gallup and with the addition of Brandin Cooks. Dallas’ aerial attack could once again be among the best this season despite Kellen Moore no longer calling the plays. This WR Trio has the makings of being something special.

#3 - Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong

This pass rushing trio could actually be a quartet or quintet if you wanted to throw Sam Williams and Dante Fowler into the mix. However you want to identify this group, they should be absolutely lethal harassing quarterbacks in 2023. This group could very well be the one that makes the Cowboys serious Super Bowl contenders this season.

#5 - Trevon Diggs, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland

In Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore, the Cowboys arguably have the best outside cornerbacks in the entire league heading into 2023. And, if DaRon Bland comes anywhere close to replicating the success he had as a rookie last season, Dallas’ secondary has a chance to create a no-fly zone this season regardless of who they’re playing.

#6 - Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker

This safety trio is the unlikeliest group on this list to be voted as the most important in the Cowboys Super Bowl quest in 2023, but still important nonetheless. There’s probably not another team in the entire league with as of much talent on the back end of their defense Dallas has this season. Because of that, they at the very least deserve a shout out.