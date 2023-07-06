The NFL recently published its book of records and facts entering the 2023 season. While the book contains records and facts for all 32 teams, the Dallas Cowboys appear often. Names like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and even Brandin Cooks are highlighted.

It’s no surprise given the Cowboys’ success under Mike McCarthy, having back-to-back 12-win seasons, and someone like Cooks having a successful career to this point. Even before McCarthy, players like Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were doing enough to start breaking records under head coach Jason Garrett.

Here are a few notes from the book and records to keep an eye on before the season.

Brandin Cooks, WR

Needs 1,000 receiving yards to become the first player ever to record at least 1,000 in a season for five different franchises.

Before Cooks got traded to the Cowboys this offseason, there were talks with the Houston Texans about the veteran receiver coming to Dallas as early as last year’s trade deadline. Unfortunately, both sides could not agree on a deal, and Cooks remained in Houston.

Flash forward, and Cooks has a star on his helmet and is with his fifth team since 2014. If he can accomplish a 1,000-yard receiving season, not only will he hold the record above, but it should mean the Cowboys have success on offense.

Dallas wants Lamb to be the focal point of their offense, but has shown they could have two 1,000-yard receivers on the field simultaneously. It happened in 2019 with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Cooks has been an outstanding wideout on every team he’s been with, so it could be safe to assume he’ll have the same success with the Cowboys, making the trade a complete success.

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Needs 70 receptions to become the fourth player ever to reach the mark in each of his first four seasons, joining Alvin Kamara, Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas. Justin Jefferson can also accomplish the feat in ‘23. Lamb also: Needs 90 receptions to become the third player ever to reach 350 within his first four seasons, joining Michael Thomas (470) and Jarvis Landry (400). Lamb has 260 receptions in his first three seasons. Justin Jefferson can also accomplish the feat in ‘23

Lamb officially solidified himself as Dallas’ No. 1 wide receiver in his third season. He had a career-high in targets, receptions, yards, touchdowns, yards per game, and a few other categories.

Among the best receivers in the NFL, Lamb was sixth in yards behind Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Justin Jefferson. He was also tied for sixth in the NFL among pass catchers with ten broken tackles, making people miss after the catch.

If he stays healthy, there’s no question Lamb can reach the 70 reception mark becoming the fourth player ever to get that many in each of their first four seasons. He had 107 receptions last season, even with Prescott missing time due to injury.

If Prescott can keep developing his chemistry with the fourth-year receiver, then Lamb could be on his way to another century mark in receptions.

Dak Prescott, QB

Needs 57 passing yards within his first three games to become the second player ever to reach 25,000 passing and 1,500 rushing yards within his first 100 games, joining Aaron Rodgers. Prescott has 24,943 passing yards and 1,642 rushing yards in 97 career games. Prescott also: Needs six rushing touchdowns to become the fourth quarterback ever with six in four different seasons, joining Cam Newton (six seasons), Josh Allen (five) and Otto Graham (four).

It’s easy to forget how effective Dak Prescott has been as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. The first stat alone speaks for itself because his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback has helped the Cowboys win important games.

The record could be achieved in the first game of the season against the New York Giants, with him only needing just 57 yards passing. In the previous two matchups with Big Blue, Prescott has thrown for 261 (2022) and 217 yards (2021).

Coming out of college, Prescott showed the ability to run and use his legs. Even though that part of his game has been missing more since the ankle injury in 2020, he’s not afraid of short-yardage touchdowns or scoring in the red zone.

Even though Prescott hasn’t rushed for more than two touchdowns in a season since 2020, the team is without Ezekiel Elliott to be their short-yardage back. That means No. 4 might be used for short-yardage touchdowns near the goal line. Either way, 2023 could be a big year for the eighth-year player, especially trying to secure a new contract.