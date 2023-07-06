We are in the month of July, the weather is hot, hotdogs and hamburgers are on the grill, fireworks in the sky, and the Dallas Cowboys are nearing training camp. The team will be in Oxnard from July 26-August 15 for their 2023 training camp.

What are you looking forward to the most at training camp? What position battles will you be keeping your eye on? What player do you think will be the surprise of camp?

Several readers of BTB make the annual trip out to Oxnard to watch the team practice. If you plan on making that trip, comment below and tell us what you are most excited to see!

Cheers to getting closer to some Cowboys action. We are getting increasingly closer to seeing what some of the young guys on the roster can do.

What is on your mind? Tell us about how you celebrated the fourth of July!

As always, thanks for reading. Go Cowboys!