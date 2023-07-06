We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 66.

OL T.J. Bass

Born: 31st March 1999 (24) - Deming, Washington

College: Oregon Ducks

Draft: 2023, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats: (College)

Total Snaps: 896

Pass Block Snaps: 462

Run Block Snaps: 431

Sacks: 1

Pressures: 20

Penalties: 4

College:

T.J. Bass played for three years at Oregon starting in 2020. In his first year at Oregon he started all seven games at left guard during the Covid-shortened 2020 season. He allowed zero sacks and surrendered just six pressures on 202 pass-blocking snaps. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week after he refused to allow a single hit or hurry on the quarterback on 25 pass-blocking snaps. He would help Oregon repeat as Pac-12 champions that year.

As a junior he would become a staple on Oregon’s offensive line, starting all 14 games for an offense that ranked top 25 nationally with an average of 202 rushing yards per game and tied for sixth with 36 rushing touchdowns. He was named an All-Pac-12 first-team for the first time in his career. Bass started the first six games that year at left guard before moving to left tackle for the final eight games. He allowed only two sacks and 14 total pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps.

For his senior year at Oregon he started all 13 games at left tackle, and he again earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He was the only player to be named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week multiple times in 2022, receiving the honor in back-to-back weeks. In fact, his four career Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honors tied former Oregon Duck offensive lineman Penei Sewell for the most in the awards history. He allowed just 20 total pressures and one sack on 462 total pass-blocking snaps during his senior year and played an important role on the Oregon offense that led the nation with just five sacks allowed.

Cowboys Outlook:

Bass could be a sneaky training camp surprise this year among the down-roster guys on the offensive line. What you see on tape that’s interesting is his ability to anchor and completely demolish any bull rush that comes his way. He’s aggressive and powerful in the run game and most times he is the first guy to establish contact. Of course, he’s not without his warts that need to be worked on if he wants to be a more meaningful backup. His lateral quickness and mirroring technique need work and this all boils down to his lack of mobility. If he’s late off the snap (which at times he can be) then he struggles to get back ahead and win his blocking assignment. He should have no problems making the practice squad this year, but if he fails to overcome his movement skill issues, then the practice squad is as high as he could ever get.

The Big Question:

Will T.J. Bass make the active roster at all this year? Answer in the comments below.