Cowboys roster move: Dallas signing kicker Brandon Aubrey to compete for open kicking job

The Cowboys finally added another kicker to the roster, bringing in a free agent from the USFL.

By RJ Ochoa
USFL: JUL 01 Championship Game - Pittsburgh Maulers vs Birmingham Stallions Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It never felt likely that the Dallas Cowboys would go to training camp later this month with just Tristan Vizcaino on their roster at kicker. The reason for that is that you always have to have competition. Having one lone kicker means no competition is present, but the math involved there changed on Thursday afternoon when ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that Dallas is signing Brandon Aubrey who spent time most recently in the USFL.

As Archer notes, Aubrey was a very successful kicker this past USFL season for the Birmingham Stallions. Obviously the Cowboys dipped into this particular spring league last year to find returner KaVontae Turpin, hopefully Aubrey provides similarly stable results.

Many have suggested names like Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, or even Brett Maher, to hold the Cowboys kicking job this season. Dallas may now have two names, but they did not find their regular-season kicker until they were already at camp last year when the aforementioned Maher showed up and won the job.

