It never felt likely that the Dallas Cowboys would go to training camp later this month with just Tristan Vizcaino on their roster at kicker. The reason for that is that you always have to have competition. Having one lone kicker means no competition is present, but the math involved there changed on Thursday afternoon when ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that Dallas is signing Brandon Aubrey who spent time most recently in the USFL.

The Cowboys have signed kicker Brandon Aubrey, who has played for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions the last two years, per sources. He made 14 of 15 FG chances and all 35 PATs in 2023. He is a Plano native, played soccer at Notre Dame. He will compete with Tristan Vizcaino in camp — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 6, 2023

As Archer notes, Aubrey was a very successful kicker this past USFL season for the Birmingham Stallions. Obviously the Cowboys dipped into this particular spring league last year to find returner KaVontae Turpin, hopefully Aubrey provides similarly stable results.

Many have suggested names like Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, or even Brett Maher, to hold the Cowboys kicking job this season. Dallas may now have two names, but they did not find their regular-season kicker until they were already at camp last year when the aforementioned Maher showed up and won the job.