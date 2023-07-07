We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 65.

C Alec Lindstrom

Born: 7th July 1998 (24) - Dudley, Massachusetts

College: Boston College Eagles

Draft: 2022, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys are signing C Alec Lindstrom to practice squad after he cleared waivers, person familiar with move said. Undrafted rookie from Boston College will continue his development in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/YMhjVssem6 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 31, 2022

2021 Stats: (College)

Total Snaps: 787

Pass Block Snaps: 368

Run Block Snaps: 419

Sacks: 1

Pressures: 7

Penalties: 4

College:

Alec Lindstrom joined Boston College in 2017 and missed his first year due to injury. The next year he played snaps at center next to his brother Chris Lindstrom. He also played snaps as the team’s long snapper on special teams. In 2019, Lindstrom really took a big leap as the Eagles starting center. He would play a team total of 945 snaps, of those 350 of them were pass sets and he allowed only one sack and five pressures. He would go on to earn third-team All-ACC honours that year and help Boston College set a single-game school record, with 691 total offensive yards against Syracuse.

In 2020 Lindstrom would earn first-team All-ACC honors for the first time in his career. He played again as the team’s starting center and allowed two sacks with 13 pressures on 473 pass plays. He was now solidifying himself on the team as one of their best pass protectors. It was unknown if Lindstrom would declare for the draft, but at the last minute he decided to play a fifth season for Boston College. His senior year he would again receive first-team All-ACC honors and he looked like a more complete player. He allowed one sack and seven pressures on 368 pass block sets and his run blocking was much improved.

Cowboys Outlook:

There was some intrigue when Lindstrom got to Dallas. He came to Dallas as an undrafted free agent and was elevated a couple of times during the season. He signed a futures contract in January and looks to help with inside offensive linemen depth. His biggest problem is he’s a pure center only that offers little in versatility or special teams ability. What he does offer that’s interesting is his command of the line and his ability to communicate to his fellow blockers. He does well to identify the defensive play and is extremely smart as a player. His size and length are an issue which gets him too easily moved at times. But a year working out with the coaches in the weight room could see this improve. What Lindstrom has improved on this year will be interesting to see, he has the knowledge, now all he needs is the power.

2023 Project Stats:

Total Snaps: 55

The Big Question:

Will Alec Lindstrom remain in Dallas this year? Answer in the comments below.