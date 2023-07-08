The Dallas Cowboys signed a kicker to their roster ahead of training camp on Thursday. They added USFL standout Brandon Aubrey. Aubrey made 14/15 field goals and all 35 of his PAT’s last season with the Birmingham Stallions.

Aubrey played soccer at the University of Notre Dame throughout college before being drafted by Toronto FC in the first round of 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He was later released by the team at the end of the 2017 season. Aubrey was drafted as a placekicker by the Birmingham Stallions, and excelled at the position since his debut 2022.

Brandon Aubrey was pretty deadly on both sides of set pieces in his Notre Dame career. pic.twitter.com/1Zzf6Xwy0s — Philadelphia Soccer Now (@phlsoccernow) January 10, 2018

Newly signed #DallasCowboys Kicker @Brandon_Aubrey posted on IG a video of him going 3/3 from 60 yards out.



Impressive leg from the #USFL product who will come into camp & fight for the Cowboys kicking job with Tristan Vizcaino.#CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/gnfMDclvO1 — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) July 7, 2023

While the addition of Aubrey does add training camp competition for current Cowboys kicker Tristan Vizcaino, it is fair to say many fans were hopeful for a different name.

Cowboys fans have been clamoring for a veteran kicker since the team released Brett Maher, as this season is considered a “win-now” year. Veteran kickers Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby were both attractive options in the eyes of fans, as they have the reputation as being reliable under pressure.

While there is still plenty of time for the Cowboys to add another kicker to their roster, for now fans will have to wait.

