We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 64.

OT Earl Bostick Jr.

Born: 31st December 1998 (24) - Barnwell, South Carolina

College: Kansas Jayhawks

Draft: 2023, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats: (College)

Total Snaps: 900

Pass Block Snaps: 437

Run Block Snaps: 391

Sacks: 2

Pressures: 16

Penalties: 4

Earl Bostick Jr. (@EBJ_1K) showed off his athleticism at the #NFLCombine, ranking in the Top 5 among OTs in every drill and earning a top-5 spot on the RAS list for most athletic OTs.



▪️5.05s 40-yard

▪️2.89s 20-yard

▪️1.68s 10-yard

▪️31” Vertical Jump

▪️9′ 3” Broad Jump… pic.twitter.com/bETO32As3l — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) March 22, 2023

College:

Earl “Big Earl” Bostick Jr. spent six years at Kansas starting in 2017. His first year he started at tight end for Kansas rather than on the offensive line. It wasn’t until 2020 that Bostick got a starting role on the offensive line playing mostly as the teams starting right tackle. He played in nine games that year for Kansas and made second-team All-Big 12 surrendering just four sacks. In 2021, Bostick started all 12 games for Kansas at left tackle and helped spark a much improved offensive line that allowed just 16 sacks on the season, and he even caught a sneaky pass for a two-point conversion during their final home game. He was given first-team All-Big 12 honors thanks to his pass blocking which looked much better allowing only two sacks.

Bostick would go on to play an extra year of football at Kansas as a super-senior and would play all 13 games at left tackle. He would look improved again as a blocker and on 437 pass blocking snaps he would allow only two sacks and 16 pressures. He would be named first-team All-Big 12 again.

Cowboys Outlook:

Bostick Jr. has a lot of upside. He’s athletic for the position already by NFL standards and offers a lot in terms of pass blocking. A very quick footed player, he has good length which he knows how to utilize on passing plays. This is one player coming into the league that needs very little coaching in how to mirror and how to redirect rushers.

His issues all come in the run game. If we ignore his lack of aggression needed on running plays and only look at his play strength, it’s easy to see he needs a lot of work. This year while at Dallas he needs to get with the strength and conditioning department and hit the weights hard. If he can get his power to a standard to be able to win at the point of attack, and combine it with his high levels of movement skills, then the Cowboys could be onto something. Expectations for him this year should be to make the practice squad and work toward the future beyond this season. Maybe next year we could hear his name among the players fighting for a swing tackle position.

Earl Bostick Jr. (@EBJ_1K), OT, @KU_Football



“He’s a good athlete in space with a long wingspan and has also flashed independent hand usage.”



Full #Kansas prospect breakdown ⤵️https://t.co/PQlm91HYthpic.twitter.com/TD6xCyGlgP — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) June 24, 2022

The Big Question:

Can Earl Bostick Jr. get onto the active roster this year? Answer below in the comments.