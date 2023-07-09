We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 63.

C Tyler Biadasz

Born: 20th November 1997 (25) - Amherst, Wisconsin

College: Wisconsin Badgers

Draft: 2020, Round 4, Pick 146, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Total Snaps: 1,285

Offensive Snaps: 1,194 (92%)

Pass Block Snaps: 653

Run Block Snaps: 542

Sacks: 1

Pressures: 23

Penalties: 5

Lot of good blocks on this play, but I'd argue one of the best is Tyler Biadasz's climb to the 2nd level to cut off Zaire Franklin (44) at the 2nd level, which is a big reason Zeke had so much space once he reaches the 2nd level. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/JbmydgHord — John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 6, 2022

College:

Tyler Biadasz started his college career in 2016 and redshirted his first year. His next season he would convert to center after playing as a defensive lineman in high school. He would get the starting job for the start of the season and would play all 14 games as the teams center. He helped pave the way for Jonathan Taylor to break the FBS rushing record for a freshman with 1,977 yards. He would earn Freshman All-America and third-team All-Big 10 honors after playing 360 pass blocks with zero sacks allowed. The following season Biadasz continued his role as the team’s starting center playing all 13 games. He allowed three sacks and 11 pressures, but helped Taylor be the best running back in the nation, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2019, he would dominate at the position and be one of best interior lineman. On 390 pass sets he would allow only one sack and five pressures. He would go on to win the Rimington Trophy becoming the first Badger to win the trophy. He was honored with first-team All-American and first-team All-Big10. He declared for the draft at the end of the season and did not return for his senior year. Since taking the starting center role in 2018, Biadasz played in 41 games and was the team captain in his final season.

Cowboys Review:

His first season at Dallas was stunted somewhat as the coaching staff opted to keep Joe Looney as the team’s center. Because of injuries he did get to start some games that year. The next year he looked a little shaky, mostly making costly penalties that negated key, explosive plays. There were some people that questioned his ability that year. In 2022, he looked much better and certainly more disciplined. He was called on five penalties so things were not perfect, but he had definitely worked hard to clean up certain aspects of his game. During the last seven games of the season (which include playoffs games), Biadasz only committed one penalty making him one of the more disciplined lineman for Dallas during that time. By the end of 2022, he had only allowed one sack and was nominated to his first Pro Bowl appearance.

2023 Roster Projection:

Every season so far Biadasz has improved and looked cleaner and more disciplined. We can expect that trend to continue. He will be the team’s starting center and with this being his contract year we may get a ‘contract year’ boost. He’s an intelligent center just like his fellow Wisconsin predecessor Travis Frederick, and has shown he plays with strong, efficient hand placement. His control against the more powerful defenders has slowly gotten better and this year we could see more improvement in this area of his game. There’s nothing stopping him this year from being a breakout candidate for Dallas which will make decisions at the end of season whether the Cowboys offer him a second contract.

#Cowboys Pro Bowl center @TylerBiadasz continues to put in the work this offseason.



He’s been an anchor for the o-line ever since he got drafted ⚓️



( : olinemastermindstraining IG / @BigDuke50) pic.twitter.com/oSw0ykDJlZ — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) June 21, 2023

Projected 2023 Stats:

Total Snaps: 1,250

Pass Block Snaps: 630

Run Block Snaps: 620

Pressures: 22

Sacks: 1

The Big Question:

Will Tyler Biadasz be a breakout player this year? Answer in the comments.