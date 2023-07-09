Inching closer to his prime, quarterback Dak Prescott feels the ‘urgency’ to win.

“One thousand percent,” Prescott said, via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “Just understanding injuries and what I’ve been throughout my career and understanding that you don’t have forever to play this game. I’m blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency.” He also spoke about the transition from being a young player to a true veteran. “Knowing that I am the old guy, going into Year 8, seeing some of the young guys, some of the rookies and seeing the difference in eight years,” Prescott said. “It’s fun and challenging at times, knowing that I stay connected and stay in the now with what’s cool and whatnot. But this game is beautiful. It doesn’t matter how old you are because you play this game like a kid.” Prescott has been very successful in his career, with a 61-36 record, two Pro Bowl selections and nearly 25,000 career passing yards. However, that success has not necessarily translated in the postseason, at least up to the Cowboys’ lofty standards.

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle is entrenched in a fierce battle for a spot behind Tony Pollard and he won’t go quietly.

Dallas Coaches see something we don’t. In his rookie season, Rico did the unimaginable. He made the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. He sat behind Pollard and starter Ezekiel Elliott in the back of the line. Grabbing some mop-up duty and special teams was his calling card. Now, after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons, the Dallas Cowboys decided to bring him back on a 1-year deal. Rico has no guarantees whatsoever. It’s possible that this move is merely to fill a spot in preparation for training camp. But what if it is more than that? Malik Davis came aboard as an undrafted player from Florida in 2022, but Dowdle caught our interest two years prior. He showed us burst, good vision in preseason games and finished each run strong. During the 2021 preseason, his 4.5 average yard per carry was impressive, not to mention his 25-yard run with his back against the endzone versus the Pittsburg [sic] Steelers. Rico is attempting to pick up where he left off. If not for the hip injury in 2021, he would be the third running back. Again in 2022, only the ankle injury derailed his comeback during the season and left the door slightly ajar for Davis. He has been in that running back room with Pollard for the last three years. They’ve built a solid rapport. The cherry on top is Dallas can hit two birds with one stone. Rico plays special teams; the last time I checked, Ronald Jones did not. While it’s not a glamorous choice, the shock effect should be minimal if Dowdle grabs the RB2 spot.

Newcomer Brandin Cooks brings a whole new dynamic that makes him and the Cowboys offense a lot faster.

Still possessing the wheels that Dak labels ”Real speed,” what Cooks will not only be able to do for Prescott in the passing game but others in Lamb and Michael Gallup is something that has been lacking since Amari Cooper’s trade-dump depature [sic]. With what Cooks is projected to bring to the Dallas offense, CBS Sports has named the receiver the Cowboys’ biggest X-Factor entering next season. “Dallas basically had CeeDee Lamb and then A Bunch of Guys at wide receiver,” CBS Sports writes. ”Enter Cooks, who the Cowboys acquired for a ludicrously low price even while getting the Texans to take on some of his contract. Giving the team a real No. 2 wideout across from Lamb — especially one who has deep speed — should open things up considerably for an offense that needs to figure out a way to keep opposing defenses from condensing the field on it in big games.” Under the watchful eye of head coach/play-caller Mike McCarthy, Dallas will be adding wrinkles of the West Coast Offense that McCarthy ran in Green Bay ... an offense that yielded a Super Bowl win. Quick, crisp routes that allow Prescott to get the ball out fast and on time will play right into Cooks’ wheelhouse, and such is his quickness and route running ability; he could be devastating in the Cowboys’ offense. For Cooks, who is still seen as a “speed guy” and has the intellectual and physical capabilities to sell routes, his addition could end up being the best piece of business Dallas has done all offseason.

Current member of the 88 Club, CeeDee Lamb, could elevate himself among the great Dallas Cowboys receivers that came before him with another big year in his young career.

Lamb has consistently improved his numbers from his rookie year forward. He finished 2022 with 107 receptions, 1,359 yards, and nine touchdowns; all career highs. In fact, his reception total was the third-highest mark in team history and the receiving yardage was fifth highest. This immediate production has quickly moved Lamb up Dallas’ all-time leaderboards. He’s already 18th all-time in receptions, 16th in yards, and 17th in touchdown catches. Even if he never played another snap, Lamb’s career numbers put him in the same range with guys like Terrell Owens and Amari Cooper who had short, but highly-productive, runs with the Cowboys. If Lamb can keep his momentum going in 2023, he moves much further up those lists and into more rarefied air. With even just 100 catches next season, Lamb (currently at 260) would pass TE Jay Novacek for ninth all-time. He’s also in striking distance of some other big names in team history. 6th - Tony Hill 479 7th - Tony Dorsett 382 8th - Bob Hayes 365 9th - Jay Novacek 339 10th - Cole Beasley 319 Even with a down season, Lamb should at least clear Beasley and Novacek’s marks and enter the top 10. He could easily move past Hayes as well, and might even threaten Dorsett if he really goes off next year. It’s a similar landscape on the all-time receiving yards list. Lamb’s current total of 3,396 yards puts him in range of some significant former Cowboys if he simply maintains status quo.

