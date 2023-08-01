The Dallas Cowboys returned to practice Monday at training camp, putting on pads for the first time this summer. The team’s best players put on a show for the crowd. Micah Parsons flashed his speed and strength, knocking Tyron Smith to the ground with a club move before quickly closing in on Dak Prescott in the backfield. Speaking of Prescott, he’s starting to build a consistent rapport with newcomer Brandin Cooks. The two connected on a deep touchdown along the left sideline as Cooks got behind safety Jayron Kearse.

Also, second-year receiver Jalen Tolbert has shown improvement thus far at training camp. On Monday, he looked effortless and made catch after catch at practice.

As encouraging as those things are, the kicking competition has yet to kick into high gear. The competition really started in earnest on Monday, and because of that, were making one of the combatants the focus of our UDFA article.

Brandon Aubrey, placekicker

Similar to his kicking counterpart Tristan Vizcaino, Brandon Aubrey who is also an undrafted kicker. However, Aubrey is making his first mark in the NFL after not having played college football and a brief stint in the MLS. Most recently, Aubrey has played two seasons in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. Aubrey comes into camp hoping to win the starting job against Vizcaino outright.

Both Cowboys kickers, Brandon Aubrey and Tristan Vizcaino, made all three of their kicks during the Mojo Moment portion of practice, longest coming from 48 yards pic.twitter.com/MAha1I80it — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 31, 2023

Monday was the first time the two had kicked in training camp. Though Vizcaino went five-for-seven on his field goal attempts, Aubrey matched his mark, also making five of his seven kicks. With the pressure entirely on in what head coach Mike McCarthy has dubbed “Mojo moments,” Aubrey once again matched Vizcaino going a perfect three-for-three, with Aubrey making a 48-yard field goal. Aubrey did an excellent job putting his best foot forward in making an impression on the coaching staff. Let’s see if Aubrey still has that “mojo” when the Cowboys open their preseason schedule in a few short weeks.