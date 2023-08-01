The Dallas Cowboys are squarely off and running at training camp and now even have their first padded practice behind them.

If you did not know I am in Oxnard for the week with my friends from San Antonio Sports Star and am hosting a show on their station every day from 10-12 CT. Every practice day that we are here I am putting together a collection of takeaways here at the site, here is Monday’s if you are so inclined.

But as noted we have shows happening, two more besides mine, and there are Cowboys players and personalities stopping by for interviews and I’ll share the best bits and pieces here as well. If it is not obvious there is a lot happening.

On Tuesday morning cornerback DaRon Bland was on our morning show, R&R In The Morning. He touched on a variety of things and was specifically asked which rookie on the defense he could see stepping up. His answer was Eric Scott Jr..

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland was on @SASportsStar on Tuesday morning and was asked which rookie on the defensive side of the ball he could see taking a leap in their first season.



He said rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr. as his answer.



Full interview: https://t.co/nmiTqPpd26 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 1, 2023

Obviously it makes sense for Bland to vouch for someone in his position group but his answer also lines up with things we have seen. Remember that Scott had the first interception of camp, although it was off of a ball that tipped off of Simi Fehoko, and that he impressed in all activities prior to camp starting.

If you want to watch the Bland interview as a whole you can do so right here by jumping to the 2:53 mark (as in 2 hours and 53 minutes).

Among other things Bland also touched on the energy that they are trying to play with as a group, how he loves going up against CeeDee Lamb and much more.