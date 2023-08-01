It’s another beautiful day in Oxnard and another beautiful day of Cowboys football. As the team run out for a second day of padded practices, we get to see more work from the guys in the trenches.

Here is some of todays highlights at training camp.

Mike McCarthy talked about what he likes about the team and also about plans at running back after the recent news on Ronald Jones.

It's all about balance.



HC Mike McCarthy talks about the mix of youth and experience in the #DallasCowboys' WR group.#CowboysCamp | @AmericanAir pic.twitter.com/uvak0EZ7SS — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 1, 2023

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy when asked why not bring back Ezekiel Elliott: “Well, because of the reps. We’re just not going to hit a bump and then give up on the path. We want to see these young guys. I want to see them play in games.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2023

He also talked before training started on Jalen Tolbert who has impressed so far.

Mike McCarthy on Jalen Tolbert:



"I don't recall a day he hasn't been there since the season ended. He's been in the weight room getting as much work as he can. I think he's running his routes with a lot more physicality. I think he's got off to a nice start."#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 1, 2023

Trevon Diggs is getting more involved.

It’s the way Trevon Diggs looked back at him after… pic.twitter.com/7CPWOCFHx1 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 1, 2023

Turp’s had a lot of great catches this camp, but Trevon Diggs had other plans today ☝ pic.twitter.com/ZzVKbrvsri — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) August 1, 2023

The kicking competition continues. So far it’s pretty close but today Brandon Aubrey was a little better.

Cowboys kickers just completed a seven field-goal set at practice’s outset. Brandon Aubrey went 6-for-7, missing wide right from 39, right hash. Tristan Vizcaino was 5-for-7, bouncing a 33-yarder, left hash, off left post and missing wide left from 48. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2023

Updated Cowboys kicker results:



Brandon Aubrey: 11/14 (3 for 3 in Mojo Moment)

Tristan Vizcaino: 10/14 (3 for in Mojo Moment) — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 1, 2023

DeMarcus Lawrence looking quick and snappy in his drills.

And so does the rest of the defense.

Defensive line working pass rush technique with DL coach Aden Durde coaching ‘em up



Parsons, Tank, and more getting after it pic.twitter.com/PtuLr9HK5u — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2023

Leighton Vander Esch working hard on pass rush moves, interesting development to keep watching.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch working with defensive line coach Aden Durde pic.twitter.com/I9cfR7YzPZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2023

Jalen Tolbert keeps up the consistent effort and making plays.

Jalen Tolbert with the nice catch pic.twitter.com/mmr6yYRTob — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 1, 2023

MOJO MOMENT

Mojo Moment: the first team offense scored on all five 2-point play scenarios with Dak Prescott hitting Jake Ferguson (2), CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and KaVontae Turpin for TD passes. Not every rep however was against the first team defense. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 1, 2023

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense were a perfect 5 for 5 on two point conversions pic.twitter.com/VndD4igWC5 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 1, 2023

Dak just killing it today.

Dak to Dennis Houston pic.twitter.com/H3L40h1G6i — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 1, 2023

Dak to CeeDee pic.twitter.com/T24KtrhNG7 — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 1, 2023

KaVontae Turpin keeps up the good work.

KaVontae Turpin TD pic.twitter.com/M8Womde3mS — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2023

Kavontae Turpin wins 1-on-1 pic.twitter.com/t8Y4Fkcjz5 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 1, 2023

And so does Brandin Cooks.

Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks on the deep ball for six pic.twitter.com/s70nPq2T0F — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) July 31, 2023

And Jalen Brooks keeps proving his worth. This maybe the best play of camp so far.

Cowboys rookie WR Jalen Brooks pic.twitter.com/woZe7aQnOo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 1, 2023

Some interesting highlights:

Micah Parsons is ruining practice for the offense pic.twitter.com/8ADxF5RJ72 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 1, 2023

Hi there Mazi Smithpic.twitter.com/Xcmt6RyipU — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 1, 2023

A young receiver flashes early in every NFL camp.



Jalen Brooks is that guy for the Cowboys.



Enjoy this TD. It wasn’t his first of the day. pic.twitter.com/VGJbqxf8Oe — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 1, 2023

CeeDee Lamb delivers as always.

Hello there CeeDee Lambpic.twitter.com/fjIh87ybzd — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) August 1, 2023

Eric Scott Jr. is showing promise.

Rookie Eric Scott, who’s looked good early in camp, breaks up pass intended for Michael Gallup in this drill. pic.twitter.com/ae3qT57W8w — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 1, 2023

Obligatory Smol RB clip.

Nifty stuff from Deuce Vaughn pic.twitter.com/Os1gpCUxiO — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) August 1, 2023

CATCH OF THE DAY

Michael Gallup with a one-hand grab over Stephon Gilmore #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/V8iHMt4iHa — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 1, 2023

And let’s end with a Dak run for a touchdown. Well, he’s probably tackled early but we’ll give him the tuddy anyway,

DESIGNED DAK RUN ALERT



And it ended in a TOUCHDOWN! #DallasCowboys #CowboysCamp pic.twitter.com/kUWTMT5LeY — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) August 1, 2023

