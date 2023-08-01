 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dallas Cowboys training camp Twitter coverage: Practice #5

A picture and video review of today’s Cowboys practice in Oxnard.

By Mike Poland
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

It’s another beautiful day in Oxnard and another beautiful day of Cowboys football. As the team run out for a second day of padded practices, we get to see more work from the guys in the trenches.

Here is some of todays highlights at training camp.

Mike McCarthy talked about what he likes about the team and also about plans at running back after the recent news on Ronald Jones.

He also talked before training started on Jalen Tolbert who has impressed so far.

Trevon Diggs is getting more involved.

The kicking competition continues. So far it’s pretty close but today Brandon Aubrey was a little better.

DeMarcus Lawrence looking quick and snappy in his drills.

And so does the rest of the defense.

Leighton Vander Esch working hard on pass rush moves, interesting development to keep watching.

Jalen Tolbert keeps up the consistent effort and making plays.

MOJO MOMENT

Dak just killing it today.

KaVontae Turpin keeps up the good work.

And so does Brandin Cooks.

And Jalen Brooks keeps proving his worth. This maybe the best play of camp so far.

Some interesting highlights:

CeeDee Lamb delivers as always.

Eric Scott Jr. is showing promise.

Obligatory Smol RB clip.

CATCH OF THE DAY

And let’s end with a Dak run for a touchdown. Well, he’s probably tackled early but we’ll give him the tuddy anyway,

For more news and updates on Dallas Cowboys training camp, make sure to follow Blogging The Boys.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys