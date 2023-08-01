The Dallas Cowboys were out on the practice field on Tuesday for their second padded practice of the summer and it was a ton of fun.

Currently I am in Oxnard with my friends from San Antonio Sports Star and in addition to attending practice and taking notes we are hosting shows and interviewing various Cowboys players and personalities. If you are so inclined you can listen to me every day from 12-2pm CT.

Tuesday saw DaRon Bland, Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons stop by. Each of their names here is linked to those interviews if you would like to watch them.

With my show ending at 2pm CT I miss the first hour of practice but thankfully that is a lot of just warming up and stretching. As soon as I can I run out and take notes on what is happening in order to share them with you here.

So enough talking. Let’s go.

At one point both Deuce Vaughn and KaVontae Turpin were in the backfield together

We know that the Cowboys needed to add more explosive playmakers to their offense and it appears that they are at least exploring different options.

At one point on Tuesday, both Deuce Vaughn and KaVontae Turpin were lined up in the backfield (Turpin later went in motion). This was just one moment in time, but it was exciting to consider the possibilities of how they could both work together offensively.

KaVontae Turpin threw a touchdown after a lateral

Full disclosure this (allegedly) happened while I was on the air, but Rudy Jay who is also a part of the radio station was on the practice field with a microphone relaying what was happening during practice. Rudy saw Turpin take a lateral from Prescott and throw a touchdown. Imagine a world where number 9 throws a touchdown again.

Dak Prescott, simply put, was on fire

Dak Prescott was really in his bag so to speak on Tuesday. While working in the redzone Dak spun to his left and ran a bit before firing a laser to Brandin Cooks. I did not catch this one on video but shout out to the mothership’s Hailey Sutton who did.

I was standing in the endzone where this happened and it was very well done.

CeeDee Lamb is pretty unstoppable

It was last summer when CeeDee began his ascension to alpha status and he is well on his way to firmly establishing himself as one of the very best receivers in the entire NFL.

CeeDee Lamb is a human highlight reel pic.twitter.com/RThAiTglwT — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 1, 2023

This all just looks so much easier for him compared to everyone around him.

It is easy to see how Brandin Cooks will be a scramble drill sort of option

Obviously there is no tackling and you want to protect the quarterback at all costs, so it is not fair to say this or that would have necessarily happened when Prescott scrambles.

But at one point Dak did run around a bit before just dumping it off to Brandin Cooks and it looked like something you would see mid-game. Cooks already has some great chemistry with Prescott and has a lot of speed so you could see him serving as a last-second option for the quarterback.

Chuma Edoga got work at left tackle

Tyron Smith did not get a full workload on Tuesday and it was Chuma Edoga who saw a lot of work at left tackle with the ones.

Not only was it not Tyler Smith at left tackle (he was obviously at left guard) but perhaps Edoga at left tackle is an option if Tyron is injured. That hasn’t been talked about a lot.

Tony Pollard was used a lot in two-minute situations

This is light and casual, but when the Cowboys were working in two-minute drills, Dak did a lot of dumping off to Tony Pollard. Perhaps that is a thing that we see more of.

Peyton Hendershot is coming along

Jake Ferguson clearly has the inside track to the starting tight end position but we should not entirely rule out Peyton Hendershot. He had a very good day himself.

Dak Prescott touchdown to Peyton Hendershot pic.twitter.com/pubWwmrr0y — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 1, 2023

The Fergushot thing is real.

We might not be talking enough about Dennis Houston

The core four of receivers is set as long as Jalen Tolbert keeps doing what he’s doing, and it has felt like Simi Fehoko and the aforementioned Turpin round out the bunch.

When it comes to beyond them, Jalen Moreno-Cropper and Jalen Brooks have received a lot of love and attention (Brooks popped a lot on Tuesday as well). Maybe we are not talking about Dennis Houston enough.

Dak to Dennis Houston pic.twitter.com/H3L40h1G6i — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 1, 2023

Something to keep in mind.