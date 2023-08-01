So far throughout camp the best player on the Dallas Cowboys is Micah Parsons. What a shocker.

Parsons is more than just the best player if we are being honest, though. He is also the play-ruiner. It is so difficult for the Cowboys to get plays off because Parsons continues to disrupt everything with his prowess.

By now all Cowboys fans (and the world at large) are well-familiar with Parsons and his capabilities. But with him entering his third season, where does he stand relative to the past and the future?

Parsons sat down with Jason Minnix and Joe Reinagel on The Blitz on San Antonio Sports Star on Tuesday. I am our here with them in Oxnard for the week and really enjoyed the Parsons interview personally.

You can watch the entire thing right above here, but these are the highlights.

Micah on bulking up over the offseason:

Yeah, I just got leaner. Just stronger. I think more powerful and explosive, you know, the things I’m able to do this year... The coach is like, man, where did that come from? Like, you’re on it. Like, everything that, you know, we wanted to see, you’re showing it. They couldn’t have been more happy the way that I came in. So, you know, like I said, I took that loss in the playoffs and understood the assignment of where I wanted to be and where I wanted to go this year and I’m ready for it.

Micah on his overall offseason development:

My offseason development been through the roof, you know, trying to learn. The biggest thing is just knowing that you’re not the best and where you want to be. When you strive for perfection, you try to grab anything, you know, I’m listening to conversations, I’m listening to off season workouts. I’m listening to what you anticipate, what you’re looking at. You know, I want to grab anything that I can just add to my game and to gimme that extra inch that I need to be the best.

Micah on 2023 sack numbers:

Jason Minnix: Alright, I gotta... How many sacks this year? Micah: Man, I don’t know yet, but it will be a dominant performance. Joe Reinagel: More than 13.5? Micah: More than 13.5.

In case you forgot, Parsons finished the 2022 season with 13.5 sacks exactly which is why that specific number was thrown out. Furthermore, Parsons had exactly 13 sacks during his rookie season back in 2021 so for him to get at least 14 would be a career high.

It is very interesting thought to hear Parsons’ overall disposition and how impressed the coaching staff is with him. More than anything it seems clear that he is on a mission in 2023.