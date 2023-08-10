The Dallas Cowboys have their first preseason action of the year on Saturday, facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says that starters are planning to play to open the game. Most notably, this includes standout wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who missed all of last season due to suspension. While it hasn’t been revealed which starters will play and which will not for the Dallas Cowboys, it has already been confirmed by head coach Mike McCarthy that the team is unlikely to play QB Dak Prescott.

“We talked about it, but I haven’t made a decision,” McCarthy said. “I’m leaning towards not. If I had to bet, I’d bet on no. But I don’t bet.”

It will be interesting to see which defensive starters will play, as the defense may be hungry to get another chance at the Jaguars starters, who handed the Cowboys a devastating loss last season.

With all that said, what players are you all looking forward to seeing play on Saturday? There are several question marks across the roster that still need some answers. How will second-year WR Jalen Tolbert look after not having any impact his rookie year? How will members of the secondary look? CB Kelvin Joseph, CB Nahshon Wright, and CB C.J. Goodwin are all battling to make the final roster. How will kicker Brandon Aubrey play? He is currently the only kicker on the Cowboys roster after the team let go of Tristan Vizcaino. It will be important for Aubrey to have a great game as the team could be looking at veteran free agent options ahead of the regular season.

While we all may be interested in seeing different things in the team’s first preseason action, we all can agree we are happy that Dallas Cowboys football is back. Let us know your thoughts, and as always, thanks for reading!

